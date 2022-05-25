Cambridge college seeks to install 12ft memorial to codebreaker Alan Turing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cambridge college seeks to install 12ft memorial to codebreaker Alan Turing

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 11.34am
King’s College Cambridge has lodged new plans to erect a memorial to wartime codebreaker Alan Turing within its grounds (Joe Giddens/PA)
A Cambridge college has lodged new plans to erect a memorial to wartime codebreaker Alan Turing within its grounds.

King’s College said the 12ft (3.6m) sculpture would be designed by Antony Gormley and made of 19 steel blocks, weighing 3.1 tonnes in total.

Mathematician Turing, who graduated from King’s in 1934, worked with a team at Bletchley Park to crack the Enigma Code during the Second World War.

He helped shorten the conflict and was made an OBE for his contribution to the war effort.

New 50 pound note
Wartime codebreaker Alan Turing is featured on the new £50 (Joe Giddens/PA)

Turing apparently took his own life in 1954, aged 41, after being prosecuted for homosexual acts, which were still considered criminal in the UK at the time.

He was given a posthumous royal pardon in 2013.

An initial planning application for a memorial was halted following objections from Historic England in 2020.

The organisation said King’s College “comprises a magnificent ensemble of historic buildings frequently depicted in the famous view from the Backs” and the sculpture would “harm its significance”.

It said the proposal would “introduce a prominent sculpture into this sensitive scene, in a manner at odds with its character”.

In a new application, submitted to Cambridge City Council this month, King’s College said it is “very keen to make some public acknowledgement of Alan Turing and his relationship with the College, the University and the City of Cambridge”.

It said: “Given Turing’s huge intellectual importance and his influence on contemporary science and culture, it is very apt that this acknowledgement should be in the form of a sculpture by an internationally admired contemporary artist, whose work also often depends on the use of sophisticated computing software.

“Antony Gormley’s sculpture is designed to reflect both Turing’s brilliance and his vulnerability; but at the same time the sculpture also embodies the transformation of the industrial into the information age – a transformation in which Turing played such a crucial part.”

It rejected a suggestion by a councillor that the sculpture be placed outside the front of the college.

“We fear that, if the sculpture were placed outside the College, the sense of its integration within the life of the College would be lost, and that there would be a risk that it would take on the status of an isolated icon or some kind of trophy,” King’s College said.

A decision on the application is due to be made by planning officers.

