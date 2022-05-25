Unions condemn PM over findings of ‘partygate’ probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Unions condemn PM over findings of ‘partygate’ probe

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 12.24pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) at a gathering in the Cabinet Room in 10 Downing Street on his birthday (Sue Gray Report/Cabinet Office/PA)
Union leaders representing civil servants reacted with anger to the findings of Sue Gray’s “partygate” report, with one calling for the Prime Minister to resign.

Ms Gray said she learned of multiple examples of “unacceptable” treatment of security and cleaning staff during her partygate investigation.

She wrote: “I found that some staff had witnessed or been subjected to behaviours at work which they had felt concerned about but at times felt unable to raise properly.

“I was made aware of multiple examples of a lack of respect and poor treatment of security and cleaning staff.

“This was unacceptable.”

Public and Commercial Services union general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “The Prime Minister should resign.

“He has consistently shown a failure of leadership.

“He has no integrity, no moral authority and his position is untenable.”

Mark Serwotka (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Prospect’s general secretary Mike Clancy said: “The public will be shocked but not surprised by Sue Gray’s findings, which show what has been clear to all for some time: that there was an unacceptable culture of drinking and rule-breaking in Downing Street, set from the very top.

“Gray rightly concludes that senior leadership must bear responsibility for this culture.

“It would be a travesty if junior civil servants paid the price for this culture when their political bosses get off scot free.

“The measure of a boss is how they treat their staff, and with relentless attacks on civil servants in the press and threats to their jobs and pay, it’s clear what kind of boss Boris Johnson is.

“The PM must finally take responsibility for his actions and end his attacks on committed public servants who kept the country going whilst Downing Street partied.”

