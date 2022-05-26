Scots in favour of keeping Trident if country goes independent – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scots in favour of keeping Trident if country goes independent – poll

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 6.02am
HMS Vigilant at HM Naval Base Clyde, Faslane, which carries the UK’s Trident nuclear deterrent (James Glossop/PA)
Voters think Scotland should continue to be home to Trident nuclear weapons if it splits from the United Kingdom, a poll has suggested.

Some 45% people north of the border are in favour of keeping the submarines at Faslane if Scotland becomes independent, according to a YouGov poll for The Times.

If there was a yes vote, pollsters said, 34% of Scots opposed keeping the nuclear deterrent in the country’s waters while 21% said they were undecided.

Defence Secretary visit to Faslane
Astute-class submarines HMS Artful (left) and HMS Astute (right), at HM Naval Base Clyde (Danny Lawson/PA)

YouGov interviewed 1,115 adults aged 16 and over in Scotland between May 18 and 23.

The pollsters found SNP supporters were least likely to support retaining Trident, with 28% of those asked in favour of keeping the deterrent and 55% against.

Across the independence movement there was slightly more support for the weapons, the poll found, with 30% of yes voters in favour and 51% opposed.

The SNP want to see the Trident nuclear deterrent removed from the Clyde Naval Base, but First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s stance appeared to soften slightly on the timescale for removing the weapons during a trip to Washington earlier this month.

Ms Sturgeon has backed an independent Scotland joining Nato, and her party changed its stance on the alliance a decade ago.

Meanwhile the Scottish Greens, which are now in a co-operative agreement with the SNP at Holyrood, have held a long-standing opposition to Nato membership.

But the poll suggested more than seven in 10 Scottish voters wanted to remain in the alliance which sees nuclear weapons as a core component of its overall capabilities for deterrence and defence.

Some 73% people said they supported an independent Scotland becoming members, with just 8% against and 19% unsure.

Nato itself has no nuclear weapons, but three of its members do: the United States, the UK and France.

