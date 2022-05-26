Family who fled war in Ukraine want UK officials to release their beloved dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family who fled war in Ukraine want UK officials to release their beloved dog

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 12.20pm Updated: May 26 2022, 12.26pm
Mike Haley and his wife wife Alla, with their pet Pomeranian Archie (Family handout/PA)
A British man who fled Kyiv with his family says his poorly Ukrainian wife is in distress because her beloved Pomeranian is still in UK quarantine after seven weeks.

Mike Haley, 61, is even considering returning to the war-ravaged country with wife Alla, 51, and her mother Valentyna, 81, so their pet Archie will be deported with them.

That is despite him witnessing Russian infiltrators murder his friend and him having teeth knocked out in the days before they fled the Ukrainian capital.

Archie is being kept quarantined in the UK
The family have been housed in Newcastle with help from a charity, while dog Archie has been held 240 miles away in Aberdeen since early April.

The red tape over their fully-vaccinated dog, who would normally help Mrs Haley cope with panic attacks and other mental health issues, is just one of the many problems they have faced since coming to the UK.

Mr Haley, was born in Jarrow, South Tyneside, married Alla 17 years ago and worked as an English teacher and translator before the war.

They sheltered in the corridor of their apartment for eight days after war broke out – during which time Mr Haley’s friend was shot and he was kicked down a flight of stairs – before they got a train out of Kyiv.

They then travelled to Poland and Amsterdam before sailing to North Shields, North Tyneside, with Archie, who gave them something else to focus on and kept up their spirits.

Archie has been microchipped and vaccinated but a technical problem with his rabies inoculation, which happened before he was chipped, means the dog has been held by the Animal and Plant Health Agency since they arrived.

The body, overseen by Defra, is concerned that animals coming in to the UK should be rabies-free and Archie was given a second inoculation after he arrived.

The Haleys are worried about the risk to his health after having two doses close together because he is a small dog, and say he should have been blood tested, which has not happened.

They have repeatedly tried to find out what is happening to Archie.

Mr Haley said: “We came 2,000 miles with him. He was given a clean bill of health in Holland and checked over. We’d made sure he’d had all his vaccinations.

“This little dog gave positive emotions to everybody and then he was just taken away when we arrived.

“This is torment – this is like torture for my wife.

“She’s going through this whole process without really understanding why.

“Why it’s taking so long?

“She is sick with this.”

The family had been living in the Ukraine (Mike Haley/PA)

Mr Haley has also struggled to get council help with finding accommodation after being told he has family in the UK – despite his mother living in a care home and not being well enough to recognise him.

Red tape is holding up his attempts to open a bank account or renew his driving licence so he can find work, he said.

While people have been kind, officialdom has been unhelpful, he said.

“I kind of thought something would be organised to help people when they first came but there was nothing.

“In Poland and Holland, they mobilised people to help organise, to help with bureaucracy but here there’s just nothing.

“It’s like a dystopian nightmare and I speak English. It must be so much harder if you don’t speak the language.”

Tamsin Baxter, executive director of fundraising and external affairs at the Refugee Council, said: “The idea that someone flees bloodshed and persecution in Ukraine (and) gets to the UK and finds the support here falling short of what they need so they are actually considering returning to Ukraine is far from good enough.

“Those, like Mike and his family, who are fleeing Ukraine are people who have endured unimaginable trauma.

“It’s vital they are given all the support they need to settle in our country.

A Defra spokesman said they could not discuss individual cases but said: “We have increased resources and streamlined processes to ensure those fleeing Ukraine and entering the UK are not delayed by bringing their pets.

“We have introduced a new rapid rabies blood test to cut quarantine times and lower risk animals are being moved into isolation.”

