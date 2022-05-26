Anas Sarwar: There should be replacement buses to cover cut train services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anas Sarwar: There should be replacement buses to cover cut train services

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 1.34pm
Anas Sarwar raised the issue at First Ministers’ Questions (Jane Barlow/PA)
Anas Sarwar has pressed John Swinney to introduce replacement bus services for ScotRail trains disrupted due to the pay dispute.

The Scottish Labour leader said he had been told that no replacement bus services were available anywhere in the country.

Mr Swinney, who was standing in for Nicola Sturgeon at First Minister’s Questions, said work was ongoing to resolve the dispute and train new drivers.

ScotRail, which was nationalised in April, cut more than 700 services across Scotland on Monday due to deadlock discussions with train drivers’ union Aslef.

Scottish Budget 2022-23
John Swinney said work was ongoing to resolve the dispute (Jeff J Mitchell)

Drivers are refusing to work overtime and on rest days because of an unresolved pay dispute after they rejected a 2.2% increase offer, with the option of a revenue share agreement which would have taken the package to five per cent.

Mr Sarwar told Holyrood he had heard from a woman called Leanne, who was facing having to pay taxi fares each time she worked as there was no train available when her shift finished in Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute, to return home to Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire.

The Scottish Labour leader said: “In the middle of a cost of living crisis, she has to spend £20 on a taxi.

“That means she has to work two hours just to pay to get home. That’s the reality for thousands of people across the country.”

New Scotrail timetable
Hundreds of services have been cut (Jane Barlow/PA)

He asked how many of the cut services had been replaced with a bus service.

Mr Swinney said he sympathised with the situation people like Leanne were in.

He said train driver training had been paused during the pandemic and there was now a pool of 900 pending driver applications.

The Deputy First Minister said: “We are in a period of difficulty just, though, because drivers are exercising their voluntary right not to undertake rest day working.

“We are trying to resolve those issues by the negotiation that is taking place.”

Mr Sarwar responded: “(When) the Deputy First Minister spoke, he didn’t actually answer the question.”

The Scottish Labour leader said he had sent a WhatsApp message to ScotRail to ask about replacement bus services and was told “no, there isn’t any”.

Mr Sarwar said: “Shouldn’t he and every other minister hand back the keys to their ministerial chauffeur cars until they get this sorted and get Scotland moving again?”

The Deputy First Minister said the Government was providing help with the cost of living.

He said: “What is the Labour Party doing?

“The Labour Party is getting into bed with the Tory party in council administrations around the country.”

