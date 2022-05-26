Replacement for Carer’s Allowance to be rolled out in 2023, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Replacement for Carer’s Allowance to be rolled out in 2023, says minister

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 4.38pm
A new devolved benefit for carers will begin next year (Jane Barlow/PA)
A new devolved benefit for carers will begin next year (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government’s replacement for the Carer’s Allowance benefit will begin to be rolled out at the end of 2023, a minister has said.

Social Security Minister Ben Macpherson said the new devolved benefit, called Carer’s Assistance, would be fully implemented in 2024.

Carer’s Allowance is currently paid by the DWP to unpaid carers – people who provide more than 35 hours a week of care to someone receiving disability benefit.

Mr Macpherson addressed MSPs in Holyrood on Thursday afternoon, updating them on the progress of benefits being administered from Scotland.

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021
Ben Macpherson updated MSPs on the new benefit (Lesley Martin/PA)

He said Low Income Winter Heating Assistance would begin this year and provide 400,000 low-income households with £50 towards heating costs.

Mr Macpherson said: “I’m pleased to announce today that we will begin to roll out Scottish Carers Assistance by the end of 2023 with full national introduction in spring 2024.

“The final dates will be agreed following our ongoing work with the UK Government.”

The Scottish Government is considering making improvements on the benefit, he said, including additional payments for those who look after more than one disabled person and lifting the earnings threshold.

Miles Briggs allegations
Miles Briggs said the UK Government had helped families through the pandemic (Jane Barlow/PA)

He added: “In the meantime, we will continue to pay the Carer’s Allowance Supplement – real, tangible support to around 90,000 carers.

“We have now delivered £188 million of Carer’s Allowance Supplement support since it was introduced in 2018.”

Responding to him in the debating chamber, Conservative MSP Miles Briggs said Holyrood now had “unprecedented” powers over social security thanks to the 2016 Scotland Act.

He said: “It goes to the heart of the devolution settlement, following the 2014 independence referendum, where this Parliament is responsible now for a greater number of decisions we take for the people of Scotland.”

Mr Briggs added: “If the pandemic has demonstrated anything, it is the benefits of the broad shoulders of the UK, which has helped to protect and support families to get through the pandemic.”

The Chancellor’s statement on Thursday demonstrated how the UK Government was helping, he said.

Scottish Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy said the SNP had failed to make radical improvements to the benefits system.

She said: “They had warm words but, as is too often the case, they have failed to turn them into action.”

Delays were still being announced six years on from the passage of the Social Security Act, she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier