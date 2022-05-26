Universities excelling in research face fall in funding, leaders warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Universities excelling in research face fall in funding, leaders warn

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 4.53pm Updated: May 26 2022, 6.36pm
Universities Scotland said funding allocations for next year meant ‘spectacular levels of research excellence are being rewarded with cuts’ (Chris Ison/PA)
University leaders have urged ministers to intervene as they claimed the latest funding allocations would result in cuts for institutions with “spectacular levels of research excellence”.

Universities Scotland hit out after the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) announced its financial allocations for the academic year 2022-23.

The overall revenue budget for universities in Scotland is being increased by 2% to stand at just over £1.1 billion, the SFC said.

Funding for teaching is also rising by 2% for the next academic year, to £744.9 million

Meanwhile, funding to cover research and innovation is rising 16% to £299.1 million.

A spokesperson for the SFC said that “in the context of a tight fiscal environment, SFC has prioritised both frontline teaching and investment in research”.

However, Universities Scotland complained some institutions would see their research excellence grant cash fall by 10% in the next academic year – with Aberdeen University, Glasgow School of Art and Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh in line for reductions on this scale.

Overall, eight universities will see their grants cut, it said, with four institutions set to lose £1 million or more from their funding.

Speaking about the research excellence grant allocation, Universities Scotland director Alastair Sim said: “Spectacular levels of research excellence are being rewarded with cuts.

“This is a lost opportunity, which the Scottish Government need urgently to address.”

Mr Sim said: “Investment in research and development has been proven to deliver economic prosperity, high-quality jobs and support for businesses, all recently highlighted as priorities for the Scottish Government’s National Strategy for Economic Transformation.

“Two weeks ago, universities were rightly being hailed by the Scottish Government for our contribution to Scotland being a world-leading research nation.

“Now we have a scenario where some universities which have improved their performance are seeing cuts to their research funding.”

He added: “Universities Scotland has alerted the Scottish Government to the university sector’s concerns that today’s allocations don’t do enough to sustain excellent research across Scotland’s universities.

“We look forward to urgent action by Scottish Government to address these concerns.”

The SFC spokesperson said: “Today’s research allocations reflect results from the recently announced Research Excellence Framework (REF) exercise which underlined the strength of university research in Scotland.

“It is particularly encouraging to see high quality research extend right across all of our institutions in Scotland and we continue to invest our research funding in excellence wherever it is found.”

Jamie Hepburn, minister for higher and further education, said: “Scotland’s world class university research, and its key outputs of new knowledge and insights, are fundamental to green economic recovery and growth.

“Baseline grants for university research and innovation from the Scottish Government, via the Scottish Funding Council, increased by £4.7 million to £299 million for 2022-23 to maintain and strengthen Scotland’s excellent research base.”

