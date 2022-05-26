Government criticised over ‘alarming’ pupil absence figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government criticised over ‘alarming’ pupil absence figures

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 5.34pm
New figures on pupil absence have been released (Nicholas Ansell/PA)
The Government has been criticised over “alarming” figures on pupil absence from schools last autumn, with nearly a quarter of students persistently absent.

The latest data from the Department for Education showed that 23.5% of pupils had missed 10% or more sessions (morning or afternoon) of school during the autumn term of the 2021-22 academic year, equating to more than 1.6 million pupils and up from 13% in 2020.

The Government said the figures were “driven by illness (including positive Covid cases), with 14% of all pupils missing 10% or more sessions due to illness alone”.

The overall absence rate also rose, from 4.7% in 2020 to 6.9% in 2021, but after controlling for Covid-related absences, total absence rates actually fell.

The DfE said that the overall number of sessions of children not in school decreased from 11.7% in autumn 2020 to 8.5% in autumn 2021.

Covid-related absence fell from 7% to 1.6% between autumn 2020 and autumn 2021, coinciding with a change in isolation rules.

A DfE spokesperson said: “It is good to see that overall more children were in school in autumn 2021 compared to the previous term – but we know that Covid has continued to present challenges over this academic year.

“The best place for children to learn is in the classroom with inspirational teachers, which is why we are continuing to work with schools, local authorities and academy trusts to further drive up attendance.

“The Schools Bill currently going through Parliament will also bring about significant changes to the attendance system, improving consistency across the country and helping tackle persistent absence.”

A think tank said that the figures are “alarming”.

The Centre for Social Justice’s head of education, Alice Wilcock, said that “with both severe and persistent absences up and at record levels, the overall picture is very alarming”.

“It shows over 1,000 schools in autumn 2021 had an entire class-worth of severely absent children – up 53% on the already worrying figures from autumn 2020. The 25% of children persistently absent, likewise at record levels, is also a matter of concern,” she added.

“A dedicated programme of school attendance monitors to get these kids back into school has never been more needed.”

