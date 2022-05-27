ScotRail ‘could take 10 days to restore services if drivers accept new pay deal’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

ScotRail ‘could take 10 days to restore services if drivers accept new pay deal’

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 9.18am
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)

ScotRail bosses have warned passengers that the temporary timetable which slashed services could have to stay in place for up to 10 days if drivers accept an improved pay deal.

The newly nationalised rail operator said it could take as long as that to restore full services.

However ScotRail service delivery director David Simpson stressed that what happens next depends on drivers.

Talks on Thursday between the operator and drivers union Aslef resulted in an improved pay offer of 4.2%.

A pay dispute resulted in drivers refusing to work on rest days or on Sundays, leading to short-notice cancellations before the introduction of the temporary timetable on Monday.

Aslef Scottish organiser Kevin Lindsay confirmed the improved pay offer, made after hours of negotiation between the union and the rail operator, will be put to members in a ballot.

Mr Simpson said the offer “addresses the cost-of-living issues raised during the talks” as he urged train drivers to consider it carefully.

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland the new deal “recognises the cost of living” but also “recognises the need for more flexibility” in how drivers are rostered.

Mr Simpson said: “The 2% which we added yesterday reflects the need for rail workers to be more flexible as we come out of the pandemic and adjust timetables more often than before in response to customer demand.

“What we are trying to do is reach a solution that gets the trains back to normal, restores the timetables, allows ScotRail and the railway to support other keyworkers, other parts of the economy, by running a full timetable as reliably and efficiently as possible over the coming weeks and months.”

Asked how quickly services could be restored after the temporary timetable slashed hundreds across Scotland, Mr Simpson said that would depend “very much” on the outcome of the ballot.

He added: “It is up to 10 days to restore the full timetable. It is a complex process, it involves other parts of the industry changing rosters and so forth.

“We would aim to do that as quickly as possible but it could be up to 10 days to get fully back to normal, but we will work as hard as possible to do that.”

He added that ScotRail is reviewing its temporary timetable, with more late-night services added for Friday and Saturday.

ScotRail is also looking at services on Wednesday, when the Scotland men’s football team take on Ukraine in a crunch qualifier for the World Cup later this year.

Mr Simpson said the rail operator is “trying to be as flexible as possible until we can get the full timetable back”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier