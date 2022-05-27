Almost 30% of Ukrainian refugees arriving in to Ireland were under 14

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Almost 30% of Ukrainian refugees arriving in to Ireland were under 14

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 1.08pm
The welcome room at a processing facility for Ukrainian refugees at the Old Central Terminal building at Dublin Airport (PA)
The welcome room at a processing facility for Ukrainian refugees at the Old Central Terminal building at Dublin Airport (PA)

Almost 30% of Ukrainians arriving in to Ireland were aged 14 or under, new figures show.

By the end of last week, there were 33,151 Personal Public Service Numbers (PPSNs) issued to refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine under Ireland’s Temporary Protection Directive.

The figures were released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Women aged 20 and over account for 48% of arrivals to date, while individuals aged 0 to 19, both girls and boys, account for 38%.

The highest percentage of those arriving, 43% equating to 14,271 people, were categorised as one parent with children under the broad relationship classification headings.

Many of the spouses and partners stayed in Ukraine to fight for their country as many women and children left the country in their millions.

The Local Electoral Area (LEA) with the highest number of associated arrivals from Ukraine was north inner city in Dublin with 1,156 individuals.

Statistician Karola Graupner said: “This arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland release is based on administrative data up to May 22 2022.

“It is the first publication by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) providing insights into Ireland’s response to the Ukrainian crisis.

“This release includes an analysis of Ukrainian arrivals who are availing of support and services from the Department of Social Protection.

“Based on the local post office address as per the process through which refugees were seeking assistance from the department, we also show two maps in this release based on mapping 29,718 individuals, or 90% of arrivals, to a local post office.

“The first map is a count of arrivals by Local Electoral Area (LEA), and the second is the rate of arrivals by LEA, per 100 of the Census 2016 population.

“Using the local post office address as a proxy for place of residence, arrivals from Ukraine are present in all LEAs and North Inner City in Dublin had the highest number of associated arrivals from Ukraine at 1,156.

“Our analysis also shows that the rate per 100 of the population ranges across all LEAs in the country from 0.03% to 6.81%.

“The LEA with the highest rate is Ennistimon in Clare, while the LEA of Drogheda rural in Louth had the lowest rate in the country.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
