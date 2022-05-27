PM declines to say if he will match Sunak charity vow on his energy bill rebate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

PM declines to say if he will match Sunak charity vow on his energy bill rebate

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 2.02pm Updated: May 27 2022, 2.52pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Yui Mok/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Yui Mok/PA)

Boris Johnson has said his situation is “different” to Rishi Sunak’s after the Chancellor confirmed he would be donating his £400 energy bill rebate to charity.

Mr Sunak unveiled a further £21 billion of support for households on Thursday after a surge in energy bills and increasing shop prices led to demands for the UK Government to step in and help people.

As part of the emergency cost-of-living package, the Chancellor announced each household will get the £400 energy discount that will be partly funded by a £5 billion windfall tax on oil and gas giants.

Cost of living crisis
Rishi Sunak is seen giving a statement to the House of Commons on Thursday (House of Commons/PA)

Mr Sunak, who last week appeared on The Sunday Times Rich List with his wife Akshata Murty for the first time with their joint £730 million fortune, was questioned about what would happen to his £400 grant.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I’m sure you will join me in giving that money to charity.”

But when questioned if he would be following suit and donating his grant money, the Prime Minister said it works differently for him.

He told reporters during a visit to Stockton-on-Tees: “I think my arrangements are different because I live in a Government flat.

“But I think it’s important that people should recognise these payments will not necessarily cover the increased costs fully.

“We can’t cover every single cost that people are going to pay, we’ve got to be realistic about that.

“However, they will go a long way towards helping people.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier