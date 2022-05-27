PM’s former top aide says he ‘was not sent questionnaire by Met’ over partygate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boris Johnson’s former chief aide has claimed he was not asked for evidence by the Metropolitan Police when they were investigating gatherings held in Whitehall during lockdown.

Dominic Cummings, who held the role of de facto chief of staff in Downing Street until his departure in November 2020, stated he also had not received a fine, despite Sue Gray’s report stating he attended two events.

Questioned by a journalist on Twitter if he received a Fixed Penalty Notice from the force, he replied: “No, didn’t even send a questionnaire or email asking for evidence.”

The Metropolitan Police, which has always stated it would not name those who were fined or sent questionnaires due to national guidance, declined to comment.

It issued 126 fines to 83 people, including one to Mr Johnson, in an investigation which ended last week.

In Ms Gray’s report, Mr Cummings is named as attending events on May 15 2020 and June 18 2020.

For the May 15 event, it says a meeting began between former principal private secretary to Mr Johnson Martin Reynolds, Mr Cummings and the Prime Minister in Mr Johnson’s office before moving outside to the terrace.

An image of the meeting was later published in media reports, with Mr Cummings seen sitting at a table with Mr Johnson, Mr Reynolds and Carrie Johnson.

The senior civil servant’s report states Mr Cummings attended the first part of the event on June 18, which was held to mark the departure of a No 10 official.

It was held in the Cabinet room in No 10 and featured a mixture of people who attended in person and on Zoom.

The report states Mr Cummings also raised concerns in writing with Mr Reynolds over the Bring Your Own Booze party on May 20 2020, but Ms Gray said: “We have not found any documentary evidence of this.”