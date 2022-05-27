PM’s former top aide says he ‘was not sent questionnaire by Met’ over partygate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

PM’s former top aide says he ‘was not sent questionnaire by Met’ over partygate

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 4.28pm
Dominic Cummings is seen arriving in Downing Street, London prior to his departure (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Dominic Cummings is seen arriving in Downing Street, London prior to his departure (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Boris Johnson’s former chief aide has claimed he was not asked for evidence by the Metropolitan Police when they were investigating gatherings held in Whitehall during lockdown.

Dominic Cummings, who held the role of de facto chief of staff in Downing Street until his departure in November 2020, stated he also had not received a fine, despite Sue Gray’s report stating he attended two events.

Questioned by a journalist on Twitter if he received a Fixed Penalty Notice from the force, he replied: “No, didn’t even send a questionnaire or email asking for evidence.”

The Metropolitan Police, which has always stated it would not name those who were fined or sent questionnaires due to national guidance, declined to comment.

It issued 126 fines to 83 people, including one to Mr Johnson, in an investigation which ended last week.

In Ms Gray’s report, Mr Cummings is named as attending events on May 15 2020 and June 18 2020.

For the May 15 event, it says a meeting began between former principal private secretary to Mr Johnson Martin Reynolds, Mr Cummings and the Prime Minister in Mr Johnson’s office before moving outside to the terrace.

An image of the meeting was later published in media reports, with Mr Cummings seen sitting at a table with Mr Johnson, Mr Reynolds and Carrie Johnson.

Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen leaving Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The senior civil servant’s report states Mr Cummings attended the first part of the event on June 18, which was held to mark the departure of a No 10 official.

It was held in the Cabinet room in No 10 and featured a mixture of people who attended in person and on Zoom.

The report states Mr Cummings also raised concerns in writing with Mr Reynolds over the Bring Your Own Booze party on May 20 2020, but Ms Gray said: “We have not found any documentary evidence of this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier