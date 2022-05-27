Tory MP’s son fighting in Ukraine tells of rescuing comrade injured by mine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Tory MP’s son fighting in Ukraine tells of rescuing comrade injured by mine

By Press Association
May 28 2022, 12.20am
A Tory MP’s son fighting in Ukraine has spoken of how he helped a fellow British volunteer fighter escape Russian fire after his leg was blown up by a mine (Ministry of Defence/PA)
A Tory MP’s son fighting in Ukraine has spoken of how he helped a fellow British volunteer fighter escape Russian fire after his leg was blown up by a mine (Ministry of Defence/PA)

A Tory MP’s son fighting in Ukraine has spoken of how he helped a fellow British volunteer fighter escape Russian fire after his leg was blown up by a mine.

Ben Grant, 30, helped drag his comrade to safety as mortars and artillery were fired towards them in woodland north of Kharkiv earlier in May, with the rescue filmed on a helmet-mounted camera.

The former Royal Marine, who is the son of Conservative MP Helen Grant, said he was “terrified” but focused on getting former Grenadier Guardsman Dean Arthur out of danger.

He told The Daily Telegraph: “What was so scary was being so limited by trying to carry someone, when I can’t pull my weapon up, while there are attack helicopters overhead and tanks firing through the woods.

“It was unreal – I’ve never experienced anything like that in my life”.

He added: “Trying to do this [first aid] mid-firefight while there are Russians shooting over us and around us is just so difficult”.

Mr Grant, an Afghanistan veteran who has been in Ukraine since March, told the newspaper that his foreign volunteer unit had been gearing up for an assault on a Russian-held target when they were spotted by drones and ambushed.

Mr Arthur knelt on a landmine “which has blown half of his leg off”, Mr Grant said.

In the dramatic footage, Mr Grant can be heard shouting to his comrades: “We’ve got to move now or we’re gonna die.”

The team is seen carrying Mr Arthur through the undergrowth before lying him down to tend to his wound and tighten his tourniquet as bullets fly over their heads.

Mr Arthur, 42, from Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, said: “It was excruciating pain, with rounds incoming”.

He added that he was “lucky” to have escaped alive.

“This type of camaraderie is only forged in these situations. If the coin was flipped, it was one of those guys, I would have got them out.”

Mr Arthur’s leg was saved by doctors, and he is in hospital in Kyiv where he said his injury is “healing great”.

The Government has advised all Britons not to travel to Ukraine and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has warned British soldiers could be prosecuted for desertion if they head to Ukraine to fight against Russian forces.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier