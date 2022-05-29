Government ‘dragged kicking and screaming’ to act on cost of living – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government 'dragged kicking and screaming' to act on cost of living – Labour

By Press Association
May 29 2022, 11.43am
Anneliese Dodds criticised what she described as a ‘frustrating’ lack of measures from the Conservatives (Alamy/PA)
Anneliese Dodds criticised what she described as a 'frustrating' lack of measures from the Conservatives (Alamy/PA)

Labour has accused the Government of having to be “dragged kicking and screaming” to take action on the rising cost of living “at the last minute”.

Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds criticised what she described as a “frustrating” lack of measures from the Conservatives to tackle the causes of rising prices longer-term and not just the symptoms.

Appearing on Sunday’s morning broadcast rounds, the Oxford East MP welcomed the new windfall tax announce by Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Thursday but pointed out Labour had been calling for such a measure for “five months”.

“It seems that this Government, they tend to be dragged kicking and screaming to action at the last minute,” she told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme.

Speaking later on the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme, Ms Dodds added: “The really frustrating thing is yes, we’ve finally seen some action from the Government on the symptoms of the cost-of-living crisis… but we’re not seeing any action on the causes.”

The former shadow chancellor was pressed by presenter Clive Myrie on the Government’s decision to offer worst-off families £1,200 to help with rising costs, as opposed to Labour’s proposed £600.

“Are you embarrassed that actually the Conservatives are way more generous than you would have been?” the broadcaster asked.

Ms Dodds insisted Labour’s policies, including a home-insulation programme that would cut household bills every year, offered longer-term support and not just an emergency fix.

She added: “They (the Conservatives) also haven’t taken action to grow our economy. Labour’s saying we need to buy, make and sell more in our country.

“Why is that important? Because we’ve had lower growth under Conservative-led governments than under Labour-led – it’s a big problem.”

Anneliese Dodds, chairwoman of the Labour Party arrives at BBC Broadcasting House
Anneliese Dodds, chairwoman of the Labour Party arrives at BBC Broadcasting House (Yui Mok/PA)

The Government’s measures were defended by Richard Walker, managing director of the Iceland supermarket chain, who said Mr Sunak had “stepped up” and “pulled the right levers” to help struggling families.

The supermarket boss told Sophy Ridge he thought ministers were doing a “good job,” despite revealing later in the same programme some of Iceland’s customers are “disappearing into food banks”.

Cashiers at the supermarket, which serves “some of the poorer demographics”, have been asked by some shoppers to alert them when the price of their shopping hits £40 so they can abandon the rest of their items at the checkout, he said.

“There is a tonne of stuff I would like him (Mr Sunak) to do for business, I don’t know how he is going to afford it or we are all going to pay for it but, I think at the moment they are doing a good job,” Mr Walker said.

Labour’s comments come after the Government bowed to months of pressure this week to help households facing soaring bills by announcing a levy on the profits of energy companies.

Some Tory MPs complained the support package was “throwing red meat to socialists” and would damage investment in the sector.

There were also concerns that a £400 discount on energy bills for every household in the country, regardless of how well off they are, would further fuel inflation which is already heading towards 10%.

Under Mr Sunak’s plan, almost all of the eight million most vulnerable households could receive at least £1,200 of support, including a previously announced £150 council tax rebate.

The measures include a one-off £650 payment to low-income households on benefits, paid in two instalments in July and the autumn, at a cost of £5.4 billion.

UK inflation rate
(PA Graphics)

Mr Sunak said £5 billion of the package would be paid for by a levy on the profits of oil and gas giants, and around £10 billion will be covered by extra borrowing.

Announcing the measures in the Commons, he told MPs the package was worth £15 billion, but officials later conceded there was a hidden £6 billion cost to the announcement, taking it to £21 billion.

That is because over the next five years the original £200 rebate for energy bills, which was announced in February and doubled and turned into a £400 grant by the Chancellor on Thursday, will no longer be paid back by consumers as originally planned.

