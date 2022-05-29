MSP to submit ‘game-changing’ draft Right to Recovery Bill to tackle drug deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MSP to submit ‘game-changing’ draft Right to Recovery Bill to tackle drug deaths

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 12.04am
Douglas Ross will present draft right to recovery legislation to the Scottish Parliament on Monday (Paul Faith/PA)
Douglas Ross will present draft right to recovery legislation to the Scottish Parliament on Monday (Paul Faith/PA)

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will present “game-changing” draft legislation in Holyrood to tackle drug deaths.

Mr Ross is urging MSPs to rally behind the Right to Recovery Bill following a consultation which saw 77% of respondents in support of the plans.

The proposal would enshrine the right to receive “potentially life-saving” treatment including residential rehabilitation.

Addiction experts have been consulted throughout the process of drafting the Bill.

Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross
Scottish Conservative party leader Douglas Ross will present draft legislation on his Right to Recovery Bill to Holyrood on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Ross believes “radical but practical” action is needed to tackle drug deaths in Scotland.

He said: “Scotland has the worst record in Europe for drug deaths. This is a national tragedy that ought to shame the SNP Government who have presided over the huge rise in numbers.

“There is no one silver bullet in the fight against drug and alcohol deaths but I firmly believe Right to Recovery can be a game-changer.

“That’s because it has been drafted with the help of those with lived experience of addiction, and it will tackle one of the biggest obstacles to recovery those with addictions face: the scarcity of treatment available.

“Today it moves another step closer to the statute book, when I formally submit the final proposal to parliament.

“I would urge MSPs from across the parliament to back Right to Recovery. The current approach to drug and alcohol addiction clearly isn’t working, so radical but common sense action is required – and this Bill is that.

“The response to it from stakeholders – including charities, support groups, tenants’ associations and churches – was overwhelmingly positive at the consultation stage. Now it’s time for us politicians to get it enacted.”

Angela Constance, minister for drugs policy, said she had an open mind about whether legislation was needed.

She added: “Once the Bill has been published and I and others have had the opportunity to ensure that it will do what it says on the tin, I will give a view on it.

“I have an open mind about whether, at some point, we need to legislate.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We will consider the draft Right to Recovery Bill and will respond in due course.

“Every drug death is a tragedy and we are committed to working across Government, Parliament and beyond, to deliver the National Mission to save and improve lives.

“As part of our national mission to tackle the drug deaths emergency we’ve allocated an additional £250 million over five years to improve and increase access to services for people affected by drug addiction – that includes investment of £100 million on residential rehabilitation to increase capacity and improve pathways to expand access to services for the most vulnerable.

“That investment will support delivery of our commitment to increasing the number of publicly funded residential rehabilitation placements by more than 300% by 2026.”

