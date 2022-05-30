Law would ban companies from destroying unused durable goods

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new law would ban companies from destroying unsold durable goods, as part of a range of measures to increase reuse and recycling rates.

The Circular Economy Bill will also include measures to introduce charges for single-use coffee cups and other disposable beverage containers.

A consultation on the Bill was launched on Monday by Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater.

The Scottish Green Party minister said it would include powers to set local recycling targets and require businesses to report surplus and waste figures for goods such as food and textiles.

There are also proposals for new powers making it possible to fine the owner of a vehicle if litter was dropped from it.

Ms Slater said: “To tackle the climate and biodiversity crisis, we need to rapidly reduce our demand for raw material, increase reuse and repair, and recycle more.

“We must make a circular option the easy option for Scottish households, businesses and the public sector.

“I want everyone in the country to experience a modern, easy-to-use waste service that makes it easy for people to do the right thing for the planet.

“We are already taking action, including delivering Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme and our £70 million Recycling Improvement Fund, but we know we need to move faster if we are to meet our climate obligations.

“It requires us to be bold, brave and focused on delivering the actions needed – and this must be a collective effort.”

She continued: “These consultations set out the key proposed actions and the tools we will put in place to help everyone play their part in cutting waste in our economy, capitalising on the economic opportunities that a circular economy presents to businesses.

“The Circular Economy Bill will give us the powers to cut waste in our economy, while preserving precious resources and protecting our natural environment.”