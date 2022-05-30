Unite union launching strike ballots in Scottish councils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics

Unite union launching strike ballots in Scottish councils

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 4.43pm
Unite says a strike could take place at the start of the new school term (Danny Lawson/PA)
Unite says a strike could take place at the start of the new school term (Danny Lawson/PA)

The trade union Unite says it is initiating strike ballots in all Scotland’s 32 councils in a dispute over pay.

The union says the current offer of a 2% pay increase is “pathetic” in light of the current cost of living.

Unite says its ballot will open on June 10 and close on July 26, covering schools and cleansing departments.

If members vote for a strike, it could begin in August at the start of the next school term.

Unite and other trade unions have called on employers to improve the offer.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite will now ballot thousands of our members across every one of Scotland’s 32 local authorities.

“The last offer on the table from the employer was a pathetic 2%.

“When the broader cost of living has now hit 11.1%, this is a huge pay cut and simply not acceptable when workers face punishing living costs.

“Our members are not putting up with this and they will have their union’s full support in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions in local government.”

Wendy Dunsmore, Unite industrial officer said: “Unite has served notice to all 32 local authorities that we will now ballot our members from 10 June.

“There has been some acknowledgement by Cosla (Convention of Scottish Local Authorities) that the 2% offer is nowhere near good enough and local government workers deserve a significant increase.

“However, we now need action not words and more letters, or strike action is on the horizon.”

