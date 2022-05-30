Ministers to rip up transparency rules for small firms to encourage job creation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ministers to rip up transparency rules for small firms to encourage job creation

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 12.02am
The UK’s auditors will be overseen by a new regulator (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Government has launched a review which could lead to it ripping up transparency rules on what information some of the UK’s small companies must publish.

Ministers have also revealed the creation of a new authority which it promised would regulate auditors more closely.

They will review how micro-enterprises are defined, which the Government said is a “relic” of the EU.

The definition “could be forcing too many of Britain’s smallest businesses to spend time and money preparing accounts to a level of detail only needed for larger companies,” it said.

Ministers hope that by reducing how transparent these companies must be they will be helped to grow “whilst bolstering investment, as we take advantage of Brexit freedoms to regulate in a more proportionate and agile way that works for British businesses”.

The current rules are “distracting them from focusing on growth and creating jobs,” the Government said.

It added: “Government will also consider the reporting requirements on smaller public interest entities to help attract high-growth firms, and review whether there are unnecessary restrictions on remunerating directors in shares.”

While rules for small businesses will be relaxed, larger firms will see their audit requirements balloon.

In recent years several businesses including Thomas Cook, BHS and Carillion have collapsed, leaving tens of thousands of people out of work.

Some of the companies’ problems have been linked to issues in their audit, so the Government has come under pressure to reform the sector.

“The reforms to improve the audit regime and corporate transparency will help prevent sudden large-scale collapses like Carillion and BHS, which hurt countless small businesses and led to job losses,” it said.

Ministers plan to replace the Financial Reporting Council with a new regulator, the Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority (ARGA).

It will also expand the number of businesses who come under the regulator, including for the first time unlisted companies with more than 750 employees and a greater than £750 million annual turnover.

To break up the dominance of the Big Four auditors – EY, KPMG, Deloitte and PwC – companies listed on the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 will be forced to assign at least part of their audits to smaller firms.

Unlike its predecessor, ARGA will be able to investigate and fine directors of large companies if they breach their duties around corporate reporting and audit.

Minister for corporate responsibility Lord Callanan said: “Collapses like Carillion have made it clear that audit needs to improve, and these reforms will ensure the UK sets a global standard.

“By restoring confidence in audit and corporate reporting we will strengthen the foundations of UK plc, so it can drive growth and job creation across the country.”

