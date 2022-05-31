Ireland facing ‘new era’ of higher energy costs, Martin warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ireland facing ‘new era’ of higher energy costs, Martin warns

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 10.58am Updated: May 31 2022, 2.50pm
Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland’s Prime Minister has warned that the country is facing a “new era” of higher fossil fuel prices after EU leaders agreed to ban most Russian oil imports.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the government will do everything it can to “alleviate the pressures” on Irish consumers.

European Union leaders agreed on Monday to embargo most Russian oil imports into the bloc by year-end as part of new sanctions on Moscow.

The compromise was made at a two-day summit focused on helping Ukraine with a long-delayed package of new financial support.

The embargo covers Russian oil brought in by sea, allowing a temporary exemption for imports delivered by pipeline.

Mr Martin said he was “very pleased” at the decision taken late on Monday, describing it as a “watershed moment”.

“It’s a significant decision in terms of the banning of the importation of Russian oil into the European Union and really accounting for a very significant volume of Russian oil and that will hit Russia,” the Taoiseach said on Tuesday.

He said the ongoing war in Ukraine, climate change and change in EU policy will make for “fairly rocky territory” over the next number of years in terms of high energy prices.

“One is looking at a different era now in terms of pricing around fossil fuels,” Mr Martin added.

“The war has really exacerbated this, and created huge pressure and there’s no doubt in my mind that part of Putin’s strategy was to create an energy crisis, and also then to create a food crisis.

“I think we’re going to work very hard to create alternative forms of energy.

“We’ve done well in Ireland in terms of electricity on renewables. We’ve got to move much faster now to the end of this decade.

“We will do everything we can to alleviate the pressures on consumers. But if you look at the EU power initiative and communication is very, very clear that if you reduce permanently your dependence on Russian gas and oil, that has implications for the global market over time.

“But it will be challenging, there’s no point in saying anything other than that it will be challenging.”

Despite this, Mr Martin said there will be no further measures announced by the Government before October’s budget to help ease the pressure on householders.

The move to allow an exemption for imports delivered by pipeline led to Hungary also backing the latest sanctions.

“Clearly, there were significant challenges for some member states which had to be taken into account, given their dependency. I think it was genuine,” the Taoiseach added.

“Since the beginning of this war the actions of Vladimir Putin has united Europe more than ever before and I was always struck at the first round of sanctions at unanimity and the quickness of that unanimity.

“As you go from round to round it becomes more challenging, and oil and gas are particularly challenging given the dependency on Russian oil and gas of some member states.

“What is very clear, though, is that we are at a watershed moment in terms of the European Union’s dependency on Russian oil and gas, because side by side with the sanctions package last evening, we began discussions on the energy package, which is looking really to a more sustained and fundamental break in that dependency on Russian gas and oil.

“If you dovetail that with our climate change agenda, it is a watershed moment in terms of fossil fuels in general, which will make for fairly rocky territory over the next number of years in terms of pricing around fossil fuels, we cannot get away from that.”

