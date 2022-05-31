Sewing for Justice: Grenfell survivors craft giant memorial quilt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sewing for Justice: Grenfell survivors craft giant memorial quilt

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 12.02am
EMBARGOED TO 2230 WEDNESDAY JUNE 1 Artist Tuesday Greenidge, founder of the Grenfell Memorial Quilt Project, holding the work in progress, as Grenfell survivors, bereaved relatives and members of the wider community help to add to their 72-foot long memorial quilt, at North Kensington Library, ahead of the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire which claimed 72 lives on June 14, 2017. Picture date: Tuesday May 31, 2022.
EMBARGOED TO 2230 WEDNESDAY JUNE 1 Artist Tuesday Greenidge, founder of the Grenfell Memorial Quilt Project, holding the work in progress, as Grenfell survivors, bereaved relatives and members of the wider community help to add to their 72-foot long memorial quilt, at North Kensington Library, ahead of the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire which claimed 72 lives on June 14, 2017. Picture date: Tuesday May 31, 2022.

Grenfell Tower survivors have been channelling “seeds of anger” felt about the handling of the fire into sewing a giant memorial quilt at a west London library.

Local artist Tuesday Greenidge, 55, whose daughter survived the fire, has been running Sewing for Justice sessions at North Kensington Library for members of the community since 2017.

Using donated fabric, volunteers have so far created a vibrant 72-foot square patchwork of personal messages and depictions of the people who died.

Tower block fire in London
Artist Tuesday Greenidge, founder of the Grenfell Memorial Quilt Project, holding the work in progress (Yui Mok/PA)

Their sewing techniques have been inspired by the National AIDs Memorial quilt and rugs made by African-American slaves.

They aim to expand it to 220 ft – the height of Grenfell Tower.

Ms Greenidge told the PA news agency that many people affected by the tragedy have found “comfort and reassurance” in the sewing sessions.

She said: “All the alternative groups – healing groups to help support them in their recovery – have closed down before the end of the inquiry.

“That’s why a lot of us have little seeds of anger.

“The aim was to be a hub where people could come and release and express these emotions through creating and colour.

“I know what I get from colour being an artist.

“There’s something mystical and magical about seeing it all blend together.

“I just wanted them to absorb that energy, to remind them that there are people in the community that love you and support you all – and we’re not going to go away.”

Ms Greenidge lost several close friends in the fire, including 12-year-old Jessica Urbano Ramirez, who went to school with Neveah – her friend’s granddaughter who she looked after like her own.

Jessica’s name was the first she embroidered on the quilt.

Tower block fire in London
Detail from the work in progress of a planned 72-foot long memorial quilt (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking about Neveah’s reaction to the death of her schoolfriend, Ms Greenidge told the PA news agency: “I had never heard a child wail like she did.

“It was deep. We used to tell her ‘let it go, let it go’.

“She used to sit on top my wardrobe and just… yeah.”

Ms Greenidge pointed to another name on the quilt – Moses – as 63-year-old grandfather Raymond Bernard was known in the community.

She said: “Moses was incredible. Everybody knew him.

“What we found out at his end, was that there were a lot of residents that ended up in Moses’ flat. One of them was Jessica.

“And he laid the children in his bed, and that’s how they were found.

“The children went to his flat during the fire because they all knew and loved Moses.

“They went for comfort, because Moses might know what to do – and he did.

“He knew to comfort them while they passed over.”

Tower block fire in London
Work in progress on the memorial quilt (Yui Mok/PA)

Ms Greenidge said her daughter, Charlie Manning, 38, had been visiting friends in the tower on the night of the blaze, and ran to alert her after escaping.

They watched the blaze in horror afterwards in scenes that Ms Greenidge described as “like a movie”.

Speaking about her daughter, she told PA: “She doesn’t talk about it that often.

“For quite a few days after she just had a fixed stare.

“It feels a bit overwhelming already, because there’s a lot going on in the community.

“It’s a difficult time, but nothing compared to what the bereaved are going through, so we’re there to support them.”

Ms Greenidge said pieces of the quilt will be displayed around London to mark the fifth anniversary of the fire on June 14, 2022.

She is hoping the striking duvet will catch the attention of the BBC’s Sewing Bee which could help them reach their 220-foot target.

