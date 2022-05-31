Ministers urged to act to address ‘crisis point’ in wild salmon numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ministers urged to act to address ‘crisis point’ in wild salmon numbers

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 12.04am
Scottish ministers are being urged to act to halt the decline in the ‘iconic national species’ wild salmon (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Scottish ministers are being urged to act to halt the decline in the 'iconic national species' wild salmon (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Scottish ministers are being urged to act to halt the decline in numbers of an “iconic national species” – wild salmon.

Six leading conservation organisations have formed the Missing Salmon Alliance in a bid to address the “crisis” they say exists for wild salmon.

Numbers are said to have been in “sustained decline” for years, with rivers across the country affected.

Figures due to be released on Wednesday are expected to show wild salmon catches at their lowest since 1952.

Alan Wells, the chief executive of the Fisheries Management Scotland – part of the Missing Salmon Alliance – said the situation was now at “crisis point”.

He said ministers needed to deliver on commitments to help the species “without delay” as he also urged the Government to “go much further in all areas where they have the power to make a difference”.

His plea came as he said that dwindling fish numbers had already resulted in jobs being lost in some of Scotland’s “fragile rural economies”, with the possibility that more could follow.

Dr Wells said: “The Scottish Government recognise in the Wild Salmon Strategy that there is now unequivocal evidence that populations of Atlantic salmon are now at crisis point.

“An iconic national species is at stake, along with the ecosystems which rely on healthy runs of returning salmon.

“And fragile rural economies which are already struggling because of Covid restrictions and the cost-of-living crisis are facing a further squeeze from a decline in angling income. Jobs have gone. More are now on the line.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Whilst it would be inappropriate to speculate on Official Statistics not yet published, we know that there is now significant evidence showing that populations of Atlantic salmon across the world are at crisis point, and that we must reinvigorate our collective efforts, both nationally and internationally, to ensure a positive future for the iconic species.

“In response, we have worked closely with a range of organisations, including Fisheries Management Scotland, to develop an ambitious new Wild Salmon Strategy.

“We are currently working with stakeholders to develop an implementation plan for publication by the end of the year which will guide collective action for wild Atlantic salmon across government, business and charitable sectors.

“We have also taken a number of immediate actions to address the issue. A range of conservation measures are already in place, including measures that do not allow anglers or netting operations to retain salmon caught in rivers with low stocks.

“We also continue to ban coastal netting for wild salmon. Local efforts to support the recovery of wild salmon populations across the country are also taking place.”

