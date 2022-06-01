Manufacturing growth slows as Brexit and cost-of-living problems weigh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Manufacturing growth slows as Brexit and cost-of-living problems weigh

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 10.32am
Consumer goods manufacturers struggled in May, the survey showed (Rui Vieira/PA)
The expansion of the UK’s manufacturing sector slowed to a seven-month low as inflation ate into household spending and exports dropped in part due to Brexit.

According to an influential survey, the sector struggled to keep up its growth in May.

Businesses blamed weaker growth in demand from within the UK, fewer export orders, troubled supply chains, rising costs and the war in Ukraine.

As a result the S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) hit 54.6 in May, down from 55.8 in April.

Anything above 50 means that the manufacturing sector is growing in the UK. If the score falls below 50 it is shrinking.

Although it notched up its 24th consecutive month of growth, the data shows a clear weakening for manufacturers.

A significant part of this is the consumer goods industry. For the first time in 15 months production actually fell, the researchers found when studying survey responses.

The contraction is in part linked to the consumers that are the end target for those goods. Recent inflation means many are struggling to keep up old spending habits.

“Household demand slumped in response to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis,” said Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“With both input costs and selling prices rising at rates close to April’s peaks, the surveys suggest that there is no sign of the inflationary surge abating any time soon.

“Manufacturers continue to report issues getting the right materials, at the right time, for the right price, and energy prices remain a major concern.”

New export orders dipped for the eighth time in the last nine months, the survey participants revealed.

Companies said that this was due to Brexit difficulties, delays in transportation, shipping disruptions and orders being cancelled due to the Ukraine war.

The cost that companies had to pay rose substantially in May, although dipped slightly from April when inflation was at near records.

As a result they were forced to raise their own prices. Selling prices rose almost as fast as in April, a record high.

“Forward-looking indicators from the survey suggest that a further slowdown may be in the offing,” Mr Dobson said.

“Business optimism dipped to a 17-month low and weaker demand growth led to surplus production, meaning warehouse stock levels are rising.

“Any reversal of this stock-building trend could reinforce the drag of other headwinds and add to downside risks to the outlook.”

