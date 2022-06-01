Almost quarter of a million more Scots could be higher rate taxpayers by 2027-28

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Almost quarter of a million more Scots could be higher rate taxpayers by 2027-28

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 1.52pm
About 232,000 more Scots could be paying income tax at the higher rate of 41p by 2027-28 if the threshold for this does not rise in line with inflation, experts have said (Jane Barlow/PA)
Almost a quarter of a million Scots could become higher rate tax payers in the next few years if no changes are made to the threshold, experts have said.

The Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC), the country’s official, independent economic and fiscal forecaster, said that by 2027-28 there could be 232,000 more people in the higher rate tax band.

That could see 17% of all taxpayers paying income tax at 41p, compared to the current proportion of 11.8%.

The possible rise comes as the SFC is basing its forecasts on an assumption that the threshold at which people start paying the charge at that rate, which is currently £43,663, would be frozen.

Professor David Ulph of the SFC said it had previously always assumed that the tax thresholds would rise in line with inflation.

But he said that historically that had not happened “so it seemed wrong to be producing forecasts on a baseline assumption which was patently unrealistic”.

The change in the way forecasts are done was carried out “in consultation with the Scottish Government”, he added.

“We said we were going to change our baseline assumption to one of the higher rate threshold being frozen, and that was agreed with the Scottish Government,” he said.

“That doesn’t mean that is what they will actually do, that is just our baseline assumption. All forecasts have to have a baseline and that is what is our new baseline.”

He added that in terms of the number of taxpayers affected, by 2027-28 “there is about another quarter of million higher tax payers because of that assumption”.

The SFC forecast document, published to coincide with the Scottish Government’s latest spending review,  noted: “The change in our higher rate threshold will mean that a greater proportion of Scottish tax-payers will  pay income tax at the higher rate.

“We estimate that the proportion of higher rate taxpayers will increase from 11.8% of total tax payers in 2022-23, to 17%  by 2027-28.

“This would mean around 232,000 more tax-payers in 2027-28 than if we maintained an assumption of inflation uprating.”

The SFC also revealed the Scottish Government could have to pay more than £800 million to the Treasury in 2024-25 for income tax reconciliations.

That is because the Scottish Government’s budget is, in part, based on forecasts from how much money it will raise from income tax, with the money it receives from the UK in the form of the block grant adjusted to take account of this.

However, if these assumptions do not tally with the amount raised, reconciliations can be needed.

The SFC said the Scottish Government is facing an “anticipated reconciliation of -£817 million to be applied in 2024-25”, although its report said the exact amount would be confirmed after HM Revenue and Customs publishes data for 2021-22 in the summer of next year.

In addition to the £817 million reconciliation, the Scottish Government is also facing having to pay £221 million to the UK Government in 2023-24, as well as another reconciliation of £238 million in 2025-26 – with these potentially totalling £1.276 billion over the three years.

SFC chief executive John Ireland said that previous forecasts were thought to be “too optimistic” and “so there has to be a payback”.

“We are now anticipating that in 2024-25 the Government will need to pay back to the Treasury the sum of just over £800 million.

“That will have a big effect on the budget for 2024-25.”

