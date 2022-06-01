Johnson: I’m very fast at changing nappies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnson: I’m very fast at changing nappies

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 2.30pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his wife Carrie (Jacob King/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed he is “very fast” at changing nappies while giving an insight into his life as parent.

Mr Johnson’s wife Carrie gave birth to their first child, a son called Wilfred, in April 2020, and then to their daughter Romy in December 2021.

Speaking to Justine Roberts, founder and chief executive of Mumsnet, Mr Johnson said: “I’m doing a lot at the moment Justine, and I’m saying that without any fear of inhibition or fear of contradiction.

Mrs Johnson has given birth to both of their children while Mr Johnson has been in office (Victoria Jones/PA)

“I can tell you I’ve changed a lot of nappies recently. I’m very fast by the way.”

He added that his favourite books to read to his children at bedtime were Dr Seuss books, and then began quoting The Cat In The Hat Comes Back.

“This was no time for play, this was no time for fun, this was no time for games, there was work to be done, which is our motto in Number 10. There’s work to be done,” he said.

He later admitted that Mrs Johnson “does far more” than he does when it comes to sharing the workload of looking after their two children.

He told Mumsnet: “I think the more you put in, the more you get out. Carrie obviously does more than I do, I’m not going to conceal that fact from you. She does far, far more than I do.

“But I think if you really sat her down and interrogated her, she would admit I do quite a lot too.”

