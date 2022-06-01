Union leaders reject ScotRail pay offer and threaten action without more talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Union leaders reject ScotRail pay offer and threaten action without more talks

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 4.14pm Updated: June 1 2022, 7.45pm
The union said it would ballot for industrial action if talks with ScotRail do not restart (Jane Barlow/PA)
The union said it would ballot for industrial action if talks with ScotRail do not restart (Jane Barlow/PA)

Trade union leaders have rejected a 4.2% pay deal, prolonging a dispute that has seen more than 700 rail services cut.

Aslef, which represents train drivers, negotiated with the newly nationalised ScotRail last week, with organisers securing a pay increase.

But the union’s national executive committee decided to reject the deal on Wednesday, saying members would be balloted on industrial action should the operator refuse to come back to the table.

A spokeswoman for Transport Scotland said they were “disappointed” in the response from Aslef, urging unions to look for a deal that is “both fair and affordable”.

Kevin Lindsay, the union’s Scottish organiser, said: “Aslef wants to negotiate a fair deal for our members. We are once again calling on ScotRail to return to the talks, so we can negotiate a fair pay offer that we can put to our members.”

The pay dispute has been the first major hurdle for the new ScotRail, which was brought into public ownership in April.

As a result of the disagreement, drivers refused to work on rest days, plunging the service into chaos with cancellations and delays.

ScotRail responded by putting in place a temporary timetable that saw more than 700 services cut.

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “We are disappointed that Aslef, having given due consideration to the terms they negotiated, have decided to reject the very good offer on the table, an offer which is in part self-funded through increased revenue and efficiencies.

“While we understand any union’s desire to obtain the best deal possible for their members, the stark realities of the financial pressures we are facing across government are evidenced by the Spending Review published just yesterday.

“We all need to work together to make nationalisation a success. Ministers are committed to ensuring that the railway unions are part of that success.

“However, to be part of the vision moving forward, the unions need to agree on a deal that is both fair and affordable, particularly in the context of wider public sector pay policy.

“While, regrettably, this decision appears to mean further disruption for passengers in the immediate term, given there is no indication that drivers will return to previous rest day working and overtime arrangements, we would encourage all parties concerned to get back round the table to resume negotiations.”

Scottish Tory transport spokesman Graham Simpson said: “Once again, train passengers in Scotland are set to suffer thanks to SNP complacency and dithering.

“Yesterday I asked Jenny Gilruth what contingency plans were in place should Aslef reject the current pay offer and she had no answer.

“It’s clear she and the SNP Government just assumed the offer would be accepted.

“Now, it appears, we’re back to square one and the Scottish public will have to endure the woefully-inadequate reduced ScotRail timetable for even longer.

“Since ScotRail was nationalised two months ago, ministers haven’t put a foot right.

“They must get ScotRail and the union back around the table immediately to end this chaos as quickly as possible.”

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “We’re incredibly disappointed and frustrated that Aslef bosses have rejected this improved pay offer. It’s astonishing that they will not even put this offer to their members.

“Our substantially improved pay offer reflects the cost-of-living challenges faced by families across the country, while balancing it against the need to provide value for the taxpayer.

“We have offered to meet Aslef but, in the meantime, would urge them to reconsider this offer in the interest of their members and the future of the railway in Scotland.”

