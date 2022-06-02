Red paint thrown over UK Government office in climate protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Red paint thrown over UK Government office in climate protest

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 6.49pm Updated: June 2 2022, 7.09pm
Police arrived after the paint was thrown (Jane Barlow/PA)
Police arrived after the paint was thrown (Jane Barlow/PA)

Red paint has been thrown over the entrance to the UK Government’s offices in Edinburgh by climate activists protesting against the Jackdaw gas field.

Campaign group Just Stop Oil daubed “blood on your hands” on the front of Queen Elizabeth House as they covered the entrance in paint.

Police arrived after the paint was thrown and spoke to a group of protesters who sat down in front of the building and refused to leave.

Just Stop Oil protest
In May, the group blockaded an oil terminal (Jane Barlow/PA)

In early May, Just Stop Oil blockaded an oil terminal in Clydebank for around 60 hours, leading to more than 30 arrests.

The group said they were protesting against the Jackdaw North Sea gas field being given final regulatory approval.

Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng announced the decision on Wednesday.

Just Stop Oil released a statement from an activist called Su, saying: “I believe that we have to do anything in our power to show that we’re not OK with these destructive policies.

“New oil and gas is not the solution, it’s not providing energy security or dealing with the cost-of-living crisis.

“If this Government really wanted that they would be insulating homes and investing in renewables.

“We are demanding an affordable, reliable energy supply that doesn’t destroy the economy, doesn’t cause a cost-of-living crisis and doesn’t destroy the liveable planet for generations to come.

Just Stop Oil protest
The protesters said they expected to be arrested for criminal damage (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I refuse to stand by as my Government’s policies cause countless millions of people to die.”

The group said they expected the protesters to be arrested for criminal damage.

Another demonstration took place earlier during which a banner reading “stop Jackdaw” was unfurled outside Queen Elizabeth House.

Several dozen activists chanted and listened to speeches during the protest.

Stop Jackdaw spokesman Maciej Walczuk, 19, said claims that the Jackdaw field would help with the energy crisis were a “lie”.

The engineering student told the PA news agency: “The international agencies, the United Nations and basically all scientists agree that we cannot allow for new oil and gas investment.”

He said the Stop Jackdaw campaign aimed to continue the activism against the Cambo oil field to the west of Shetland.

Just Stop Oil protest
Police at the scene (Jane Barlow/PA)

He continued: “What the Stop Cambo campaign really showed us is organising in people’s communities and creating public pressure can work.

“It worked with Cambo, we managed to get the UK Government and the companies to move away from that project.

“So what we’re really trying to do is not to see today as a day of failure but really get ourselves even more excited to fight against the UK Government.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were aware of a protest on Sibbald Walk on Thursday 2 June.

“Officers are in attendance and engaging with the group.”

A spokeswoman for HM Revenue & Customs, which owns the building, said: “There was a small demonstration outside our Queen Elizabeth House site in Edinburgh this afternoon.

“Police have been in attendance and our services are unaffected.”

