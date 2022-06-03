Bishop calls on Johnson to stand down over lockdown party ‘lies’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bishop calls on Johnson to stand down over lockdown party ‘lies’

By Press Association
June 3 2022, 7.52pm
Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, leave St Paul’s Cathedral (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, leave St Paul's Cathedral (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

A Church of England bishop has joined calls for Boris Johnson to resign, saying he “obviously” lied over lockdown parties in Downing Street.

The Rt Rev Dr Alan Wilson, the Bishop of Buckingham, said the Prime Minister’s claims he did not realise what was going on were “nonsense” and that the country needed a leader it could trust.

His intervention came on a day where Mr Johnson was booed by some in the crowd as he arrived with his wife, Carrie, to attend the national service of thanksgiving for the Queen at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Tory MPs who have been pressing for the Prime Minister to stand down following the final report by Sue Gray into lockdown violations in Whitehall appear to have decided to stay quiet during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

But asked on Times Radio if Mr Johnson should resign, Dr Wilson said: “The only answer is yes. I’m an Army baby and what they used to say in the Army was you can trust anybody, but you can’t trust a liar.

“In all sorts of contexts, you have to be able to trust the people who lead you, who represent you.”

He said the Prime Minister’s excuses – “oh I didn’t realise, I was ambushed by a cake” – were clearly nonsense and that he was “obviously” an out and out liar.

“Actually, you can see it from a mile off, but it’s all nonsense. And most ordinary people realise it’s all nonsense. It’s not the parties actually. It’s the lying. I think that’s the problem,” Dr Wilson said.

“I mean, everybody makes mistakes. And I think people are very tolerant about that. But I think it’s very difficult to trust a liar.”

Sue Gray
Mr Johnson has faced growing calls to resign since Sue Gray published her final report (Gov.uk/PA)

A steady stream of Conservative MPs has being coming forward to call on Mr Johnson to quit since Ms Gray’s report at the end of last month exposed the disregard for the Covid rules in No 10 and led to fresh claims he misled Parliament.

Under party rules, Mr Johnson will face a confidence vote in a secret ballot if 54 Tory MPs submit a letter to the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, calling for one.

Allies of the Prime Minister, including Home Secretary Priti Patel, have been urging the rebels to back off saying the country would not thank them for turning in on themselves at a time when people are struggling with a cost-of-living crisis.

However, some observers at Westminster have predicted that a challenge could come as early as next week, with the former party leader, Lord Hague of Richmond, warning that was Mr Johnson was in “real trouble”.

Even if the 54 tally is not reached in the coming week, the Tories are facing a pair of difficult by-elections in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton later in the month which could be the trigger for a new tranche of letters if they are defeated.

