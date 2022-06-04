Johnson to focus on NHS as he seeks to shake off ‘partygate’ scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Johnson to focus on NHS as he seeks to shake off ‘partygate’ scandal

By Press Association
June 5 2022, 12.02am Updated: June 5 2022, 8.12am
Boris Johnson visits Hexham General Hospital in Northumberland (Peter Summers/PA)
Boris Johnson visits Hexham General Hospital in Northumberland (Peter Summers/PA)

Boris Johnson will seek to focus on efforts to tackle the NHS backlog built up during the pandemic as he looks to draw a line under the damaging row over lockdown parties in Downing Street.

The Department of Health and Social Care signalled ministers will be making series of announcements in the coming week on the progress that the £12 billion-a-year catch-up programme is making.

The Government is also expected to publish a review into health and care leadership by General Sir Gordon Messenger, a former vice-chief of the defence staff, aimed at ensuring the cash injection is spent efficiently.

Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Sajid Javid (left) during a hospital visit
Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Sajid Javid during a hospital visit (Christopher Furlong/PA)

However, with some Westminster observers predicting he could face a confidence vote by Tory MPs as early as this week, the Prime Minister may struggle to shift the news agenda.

A steady stream of Conservatives has being coming forward to call on Mr Johnson to quit since Sue Gray’s report into lockdown violations in No 10 and Whitehall was published at the end of last month.

Under party rules, he will face a confidence vote in a secret ballot if 54 Tory MPs submit a letter to the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, calling for one.

In a statement, Mr Johnson said: “The pandemic put unparalleled pressure on our NHS, but we are making excellent progress towards our goal of tackling the Covid backlogs.

“With record numbers of doctors and nurses, and a system backed by unprecedented government funding, we will continue to make sure patients receive world-class care whenever they need it.

“This week we will update on how we are driving down waiting lists and delivering more scans, checks and tests than ever before as we support the NHS in its biggest ever catch-up programme.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there was “no quick fix”, but the Government was supporting the NHS to deliver the care people require through a combination of community diagnostic centres, new cancer screening, and expanded mental health provision.

“We are putting more money into health and social care than any government has done before, and we are making sure every penny of this funding is spent in the right way for patients,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier