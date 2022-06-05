Patel calls on MPs to back ‘vitally important’ changes to espionage laws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patel calls on MPs to back ‘vitally important’ changes to espionage laws

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 12.02am
Home Secretary Priti Patel is calling on MPs to back an overhaul of espionage laws (James Manning/PA)
Home Secretary Priti Patel is calling on MPs to back an overhaul of espionage laws (James Manning/PA)

The UK cannot be “passive in the face of malign covert activity” from hostile states, Home Secretary Priti Patel is expected to say, as she calls on MPs to back “vitally important measures” to overhaul espionage laws and bolster security powers.

First introduced in the Queen’s Speech last month, the National Security Bill is due to face its first legislative hurdle in the House of Commons on Monday when it goes before the lower chamber for its second reading.

The Home Office says the Bill will “completely update our espionage laws, provide UK law enforcement and intelligence agencies with new measures to disrupt modern threats, and bring in longer prison sentences for people who seek to harm our country”.

But the Bill is not without controversy, and Conservative former Cabinet minister David Davis is among those who have expressed reservations.

The Guardian reported that Mr Davis said: “This bill is drafted so loosely that it could let ministers off the hook if they authorised crimes like murder and torture from the safety of their desks in Whitehall.

“I urge colleagues to constrain it to actions appropriate to our aims and civilised standards.”

Ms Patel is expected to tell MPs the country must stay ahead of varied and persistent hostile threats, and that the Bill has been designed in consultation with the security services and will provide a range of new offences alongside updated investigative powers and capabilities.

Priti Patel (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Priti Patel (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Home Secretary is also expected to cite Russian aggression against Ukraine to make the case for strengthening defences against state threats.

Ms Patel is expected to say: “The terrible chemical weapons attack in Salisbury by the Russian state is just the most obvious of the types of threats we now face, but state threats come in multiple forms.

“We cannot be passive in the face of malign covert activity designed to interfere with our national security, economy, and democracy.

“We all have a responsibility to our constituents and to our country to keep them safe.

“I urge the whole House to support the vitally important measures in the National Security Bill.”

The Government has previously described the Bill as “the biggest overhaul of state threats legislation for a generation”, saying it will enhance the UK’s ability to “deter, detect and disrupt state actors who target the UK, preventing spies from harming our strategic interests and preserving the integrity of our society”.

It will also restrict “the ability of convicted terrorists to receive civil legal aid” to ensure that “terrorists cannot gain civil damages which might fund terrorism”.

The boss of the MI5 security service, Ken McCallum, last month welcomed an overhaul of espionage laws, and described the UK as being in a “contest” with other states trying to undermine national security and interfere with democracy.

Asked about Mr Davis’ criticisms, a Home Office spokeswoman said: “The amendment to the Serious Crime Act will only remove the risk of individuals facing criminal liability where they are carrying out authorised lawful activities deemed necessary, in good faith and following proper procedure.

“Put simply, the Government believes it is not fair to expect the liability for this action to sit with an individual UK intelligence officer or member of the armed forces who is acting with wholly legitimate intentions.”

