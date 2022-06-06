Council ballot begins as GMB Scotland hits out at Cosla pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Council ballot begins as GMB Scotland hits out at Cosla pay offer

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 12.38pm Updated: June 6 2022, 1.10pm
GMB union members will be asked whether they support industrial action. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A union boss has hit out at the “failures at all levels of government” as local authority workers vote on strike action amid an ongoing pay dispute.

GMB Scotland’s comments come in response to a 2% pay increase offer against all council pay grades for 2022/23.

Almost 10,000 workers across waste and cleansing and school and early years services will be asked if they back the strikes in the face of a Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) pay offer.

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser, hit out at the offer which amounts to less than £10 a week for staff earning under £25,000 per year.

The union wrote to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Finance Secretary Kate Forbes last week seeking urgent talks and warned about the consequences for council workers of significant below inflation pay amid the cost-of-living crisis.

In the joint letter, signed by UNISON, Unite and GMB, Ms Sturgeon and Ms Forbes were told industrial action “would close schools across the country and see waste piling up on the streets” if a resolution was not reached.

The ballot begins on Monday and runs until Tuesday, July 29, and comes after the Scottish Government’s spending review which forecasted a real-terms cut in local authority funding.

Mr Greenaway said: “Council workers and the vital services they deliver are firmly in the sights of Kate Forbes’ cuts agenda, and if left unchallenged the lowest paid will pay the price in the biggest cost-of-living crisis for 40 years.

“This is what years of failure at all levels of government looks like – a decade of failed austerity, the passing on of cuts to communities, and a meek acceptance of the consequences locally.

“It’s a far cry from the doorstep applause of virtue-signalling political leaders just two years ago.

“It shows everyone there are no political superheroes and if you want wages that confront soaring inflation then you need to organise and fight for it.

“That’s exactly what our members are doing and unless an improved pay offer is tabled then industrial action looks inevitable.”

A Cosla spokesman said: “Cosla values the essential roles that all local government workers carry out on a daily basis. We remain in active discussions with our trade union partners.”

