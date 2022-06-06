Johnson to learn fate shortly before confidence vote announcement at 9pm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics

Johnson to learn fate shortly before confidence vote announcement at 9pm

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 3.48pm
The Palace of Westminster in London is seen after sunrise (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Palace of Westminster in London is seen after sunrise (Aaron Chown/PA)

Boris Johnson’s fate will be decided in Committee Room 10, deep within the Palace of Westminster, where Tory MPs cast their votes.

The MPs have been ordered to surrender their phones to preserve the secrecy of the confidence vote process after two broke the rules to take photos of their ballot papers during the 2018 decision on Theresa May’s leadership, a Conservative source said.

MPs will file through the committee room between 6pm and 8pm to vote with the ballots then counted by the officers of the 1922 Committee.

The Prime Minister will be informed of the result shortly before the formal announcement, which will be made just down the committee corridor in Room 14 at 9pm.

Brexit
Sir Graham Brady, Chairman of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers (Victoria Jones/PA)

MPs unable to vote in person will be able to nominate a proxy to cast their ballot.

The whole process will be overseen by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, who said he runs a “tight ship” – he was also in that position when Mrs May faced the same ordeal during her turbulent leadership.

Sir Graham broke the news to Mr Johnson that he would face a confidence vote early on Sunday afternoon.

The threshold of 54 MPs calling for a vote had been passed on Sunday and Sir Graham said he had received a “clear indication” from other MPs that they would be submitting letters on Monday following the conclusion of the Platinum Jubilee festivities.

Should Mr Johnson lose the confidence vote then his leadership of the Tory party will end – triggering a contest to replace him which could last for around two months, as the process which led to his election did.

However, that process could be significantly curtailed, as it was when Mrs May became prime minister and her final rival Andrea Leadsom dropped out.

[[title]]

[[text]]

