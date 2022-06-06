Dorries claims Johnson being targeted a ‘well-organised campaign’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dorries claims Johnson being targeted a ‘well-organised campaign’

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 4.04pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries (Oli Scarfff/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries (Oli Scarfff/PA)

A Cabinet ally of Boris Johnson said there was a “very well-organised” campaign to oust him despite a lack of evidence for the claim.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said anyone denying a co-ordinated plot was “not telling you the truth”.

But Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee which oversees the confidence vote process, said he was “not aware of any orchestrated campaign”.

Ms Dorries told Sky News: “Anyone who says that this isn’t being co-ordinated and isn’t being organised behind the scenes, I’m afraid, is not telling you the truth.

“This is a very well-organised campaign.

“It’s a perfect storm for some – it’s Remainers who are taking in others who are disaffected and, for a number of reasons, those who who’ve lost their jobs in cabinet or as ministers, and I’m afraid anyone who says that this isn’t organised is not telling you the truth.

“It is a very well-organised campaign by a small number of individuals, some who believe that they should be the next prime minister.”

Asked which individuals, she said: “I’m not going to say but it’s a small number of individuals who’ve organised and whipped up this storm, and I’m afraid we’re going to reach a point where people aren’t going to vote for the Conservative Party because people don’t vote for divided parties.

“So, we need to get this vote over and done with, and those MPs need to hear a clear message.”

