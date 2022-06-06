British public believe MPs should vote to remove Boris Johnson – polls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British public believe MPs should vote to remove Boris Johnson – polls

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 6.40pm
is seen during his meeting with the Prime Minister of Estonia (Alberto Pezzali/PA)
is seen during his meeting with the Prime Minister of Estonia (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

Most of the public thinks Conservative MPs should vote to remove Boris Johnson as Prime Minister in the confidence motion, according to snap polls.

Some 60% of Britons think Mr Johnson should be usurped, according to both a YouGov poll of more than 3,000 people and a separate Savanta ComRes survey done on Monday.

A similar proportion of the YouGov respondents (61%) also said they believe the Government does not have the right ideas and policies to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

Meanwhile, more than a quarter of Britons (27%) in the same poll said Tory MPs should not vote to remove Mr Johnson as Prime Minister.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The Savanta ComRes survey of 1,116 adults also showed that, of people who voted Conservative in 2019, 23% said they would be more likely to vote Tory at the next election if Boris Johnson stood down.

This compares with 21% who would be less likely while 50% said it made no difference to their vote.

The poll also implied there is no clear favourite among the public for Mr Johnson’s potential successor.

Rishi Sunak topped the list with 12% of votes, followed by Jeremy Hunt at 8%, and Liz Truss at 6% – but 35% of voters said they did not know who their preference would be.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Chris Hopkins, political research director at Savanta ComRes, said results reflected the public’s “relatively dim view of Boris Johnson”.

He said: “This poll is clear in that the public have a relatively dim view of Boris Johnson, and that ultimately is the main reason behind Conservative MPs voting on whether or not to oust him as leader in a few hours time.

“However, with no clear alternative guaranteed to turn the Conservatives’ current electoral malaise around, MPs may decide tonight that it’s better the devil you know and the Prime Minister may survive – for now.”

Among Tory party members, 55% said MPs should vote to remove Mr Johnson in another snap poll conducted among members of grassroots group Conservative Home.

Some 41% said he should remain in his post while 3% said they did not know which way MPs should vote.

