Ukraine ‘truly grateful’ for UK weapons but needs more, says Ukrainian MP

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 12.14pm
Screen grab taken during a Zoom call with Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun (Inna Sovsun/PA)
Screen grab taken during a Zoom call with Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun (Inna Sovsun/PA)

A Ukrainian MP has said her country is “truly grateful” for the UK’s donation of long-range missiles but said more air support is needed to compete with Russia.

The UK is to send its first long-range missiles to Ukraine after Russia struck the outskirts of Kyiv for the first time since April.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain will send an unspecified number of M270 launchers, which can fire precision-guided rockets up to 50 miles – a longer range than any missile technology currently in use in the war.

“That will actually make a difference on the battlefield,” Inna Sovsun, the deputy leader of the Holos Party, told the PA news agency.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun, deputy leader of the Holos Party (Inna Sovsun/PA)

“If it did come earlier we would have saved so much life and so much less damage would have been done.

“It’s a good start and we truly appreciate it, everybody in Ukraine knows about that and we are truly grateful for that actually happening.

“You have to realise that right now what is happening there is a battle of artillery, the one who has more artillery will win, and Ukraine unfortunately doesn’t have as much artillery to fight against the Russian artillery.

“Everybody speaks the same phrase to the bravery of the Ukrainian army, and we agree with that very much, but bravery doesn’t save you from the Russian missiles and artillery.

“Now, this is starting to make a difference, again we hope it comes in bigger numbers and we hope it comes as soon as possible.”

Ukrainian troops will be trained in the UK to use the equipment, Mr Wallace said – Boris Johnson said the systems will help Ukraine “effectively repel the continuing Russian onslaught”.

Ms Sovsun said Ukraine is still in need of fighter jets, adding “we don’t have the air support that we need”.

The Ministry of Defence said the decision to provide the launchers was closely co-ordinated with the US government, which said it will supply high mobility artillery rocket systems to Ukraine.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace speaks during the Defence of Europe conference at King’s College London in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

When the US announced it will be sending the missiles, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to hit new targets.

“If they are delivered, we will draw appropriate conclusions from this and use our weapons, which we have enough of, to strike at those objects that we have not yet hit,” he said in an interview with state TV channel Russia-1, which was filmed on Friday.

Ms Sovsun however said that Mr Putin’s threats did not change the situation for Ukraine.

She said: “He is saying ‘I will attack you if you get the weapons from the West’, but he will attack us anyway.”

