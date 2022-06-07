Tory MP voted for Johnson after ministers promised to review funding in his area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tory MP voted for Johnson after ministers promised to review funding in his area

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 12.28pm Updated: June 7 2022, 1.02pm
Isle of Wight Tory MP Bob Seely said he voted for Boris Johnson to keep his job after securing a review into funding for his local council (Leon Neal/PA)
The Tory MP for the Isle of Wight has said he voted for Boris Johnson to keep his job after securing a review into funding for his local council.

Bob Seely said he decided to support the Prime Minister in the confidence motion on Monday after ministers assured him they will take another look at funding for the south coast island.

Writing on his website, Mr Seely said Mr Johnson was “the only one ever to promise an improved funding settlement” for the Isle of Wight.

He said: “I voted that I had confidence in the Prime Minister as leader of the Conservative Party, although not without some consideration and only after discussion with senior ministers.

“It is clear that some foolish errors were made during partygate. Boris has apologised. I hope now that he can focus on governing.

“I talked again with ministers about why a fair funding package has not yet been forthcoming for the Isle of Wight Council.

“I have been assured they will look at this again and will do so in the very near future, ahead of the ongoing review of local government finance.

“I will keep islanders informed.”

Mr Johnson kept his premiership by 211 votes to 148 on Monday night.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The way Government money is spent is done in a set way with funding scrutinised through a civil service process.”

