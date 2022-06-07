Scottish Government backs plans for new Food Commission

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government is supporting plans to establish a statutory Food Commission as part of efforts to become a “good food nation”.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon announced that ministers will back proposals put forward by the Scottish Greens.

Green MSP Ariane Burgess put forward the plans in an amendment to the Good Food Nation Bill which is going through Holyrood, and the Government support should ensure it passes into legislation.

Ms Gougeon said that having a statutory Food Commission would “strengthen the Good Food Nation Bill and provide further impetus on Scotland’s journey to being a good food nation”.

It comes after the power-sharing agreement which brought the Scottish Greens into government for the first time included a commitment to consider the need for a Food Commission.

It could scrutinise and make recommendations on the good food nation plans, conducting research and providing advice to Scottish ministers and other relevant authorities.

Ms Burgess said she was “delighted” the Government was backing the new body.

She added that the commission would help fulfil the two parties’ “shared commitment to a strong Good Food Nation Bill that lays the groundwork for the move towards a sustainable food system across Scotland”.

Ms Burgess said: “The new commission will play a key role, working with national and local government, farmers, crofters, the wider food industry and other stakeholders to build a good food nation across Scotland, encouraging good health, promoting local and environmentally friendly food, improving animal welfare, and supporting the transition of Scotland’s food system to net zero.”

The Rural Affairs Secretary thanked Ms Burgess for “working with us to deliver our shared commitment”.

Ms Gougeon added: “I am also grateful to the views received as part of this process, from various quarters, including members of the Rural Affairs, Islands and Natural Environment Committee, parliamentary colleagues across the chamber and those of partner organisations like the Scottish Food Coalition.

“I am also looking forward to working closely with other established organisations and bodies in the food and drink landscape to achieve our shared goal of becoming a good food nation.”