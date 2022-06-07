Scottish Prison Service ‘can weed out gender reform abusers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Scottish Prison Service ‘can weed out gender reform abusers’

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 1.38pm
Evidence on the Bill is being taken by the Equalities, Human Rights and Social Justice Committee (Jane Barlow/PA)
Evidence on the Bill is being taken by the Equalities, Human Rights and Social Justice Committee (Jane Barlow/PA)

A senior prisons official has said the service will be able to weed out people seeking to abuse reforms to gender recognition laws.

Under current Scottish Prison Service (SPS) regulations, the housing of trans prisoners is decided on a case-by-case basis, with a number of factors – including the safety of fellow inmates – considered before a decision is made.

The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill is working its way through Holyrood and would allow for a gender recognition certificate (GRC) – a document that changes the holder’s legal sex – to be supplied without the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

The Bill would also cut the time needed for applicants to live in their acquired gender from two years to three months, with a further three-month reflection period, and see the minimum age for an application drop from 18 to 16.

Opponents say the process could be abused by predatory men, risking the safety of women in the prison estate, as well as other single-sex spaces.

But James Kerr, deputy chief executive of SPS, told the Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee at Holyrood that the process currently in place would protect those in prison.

Rules for dealing with trans prisoners are undergoing a review but Mr Kerr said he expected the new process would cope.

“Might people try and use a GRC for nefarious purposes? Yes, that is one possibility,” he said.

“But, the GRC is only one aspect of consideration we would give the care of and placement of that individual in custody.

“I would be confident that our current approach, and actually what we anticipate the outcome of the review being, in that it would still follow that individualised, multi-disciplinary, open, case-conferenced risk assessment approach, being able to respond to that.”

But Mr Kerr added that risk assessments were not “an exact science” but a “judgment call”.

He added: “(The use of risk assessments is) a well trodden path for SPS and we use it in a number of factors in terms of placing and managing people through prison.”

Mr Kerr also said the Bill would have little impact on the prison service and where inmates are housed.

Updating the committee, he said that, as of March 31, there were 16 trans prisoners in custody across Scotland, with 50% of trans women housed in the female estate and 75% of trans men in the female estate.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier