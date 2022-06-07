Talks between union and ScotRail to continue on Thursday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talks between union and ScotRail to continue on Thursday

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 3.18pm
The pay dispute resulted in a temporary timetable (Jane Barlow/PA)
The pay dispute resulted in a temporary timetable (Jane Barlow/PA)

Talks aimed at ending a pay dispute between Scotland’s rail provider and train drivers will resume on Thursday, the union has said.

Aslef members have refused to work on rest days as a result of the dispute, forcing ScotRail to implement a temporary timetable cancelling more than 700 services.

The union previously agreed an offer from ScotRail, but it was later rejected by the executive committee.

Timetable boards at Edinburgh Waverley station
The temporary timetable resulted in the cancellation of 700 services (Jane Barlow/PA)

Talks resumed on Monday, before being adjourned within a matter of hours, but ScotRail deemed the discussions to be “constructive”.

According to the union, further negotiations will take place in Glasgow on Thursday.

Meanwhile, transport minister Jenny Gilruth has said she cannot divulge the value of four contracts with ScotRail’s former operator that have continued since the service was nationalised.

Abellio were stripped of the contract on April 1, with the Scottish Government stepping in as ScotRail’s new owners.

But services are still delivered by the Dutch firm, which lost the franchise because of poor performance.

Through a freedom of information request, the TSSA trade union discovered that the running of a customer helpline, parts of the payroll department, rail replacement buses and taxis and the management of tenancies of stations are still being run by Abellio.

Under questioning from Labour MSP Katy Clark, Ms Gilruth said she could not divulge the total value of the contract.

“I’m afraid I cannot disclose the financials involved in these contracts because they are commercially sensitive,” she said.

“It was prudent to carry over a limited number of contracts, whether delivered by Abellio or other suppliers to maintain ScotRail services from day one of public ownership and to give that continuity of service for passengers and for staff alike.”

She added: “There are only four Abellio contracts from the almost 200 suppliers that remain in place, and three of those have a one year break clause point which will allow for competitive alternatives to be looked at.

“So the approach taken has been a pragmatic one, but this is particularly pertinent when you consider the fourth contract, crucially which secures, of course, jobs at the ScotRail services centre in Glasgow.”

Ms Gilruth went on to say she had instructed her officials to ensure the contracts are offering value for money.

[[title]]

[[text]]
