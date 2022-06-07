Sunak reaffirms pledge to cut business taxes in the autumn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak reaffirms pledge to cut business taxes in the autumn

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 10.02pm
Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Peter Byrne/PA)
Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Peter Byrne/PA)

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has reaffirmed his commitment to cut taxes for business later in the year as the Government seeks to get back on track following Monday’s bruising Tory confidence vote in Boris Johnson.

In a speech to the Onward think tank, Mr Sunak said he would be bringing forward a range of measures in the autumn to incentivise investment, according to extracts released by the Treasury.

It follows criticism from groups such as the CBI and Federation of Small Businesses that his cost-of-living support package last month did not include any help for cash-strapped businesses.

In his address, Mr Sunak said that only by Government and the market working together to drive up productivity would it be possible to build a “sustainably high-growth, high-wage economy” in the UK.

“But we must be honest about the longstanding weaknesses hampering our ability to achieve that … specifically in investment, skills and innovation,” he said.

“The growth and productivity challenge is a shared problem. Government and the market need to crack it together.”

Mr Sunak said his plan for economic growth was based around three priorities – capital, people and ideas.

“So in the autumn we will be setting out a range of tax cuts and reforms to incentivise businesses to invest more, train more and innovate more,” he said.

“Because getting this right won’t just mean the ‘economy’ improves, but real places too.”

