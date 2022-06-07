Scottish Tories to hold debate on ‘wasteful spending’ at Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Tories to hold debate on ‘wasteful spending’ at Holyrood

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 12.02am
Liz Smith (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Liz Smith (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The Scottish Conservatives are to hold a vote in Parliament over “wasteful spending and economic ineptitude” from the Scottish Government.

A debate is to scrutinise spending by the SNP-Greens coalition Government after it emerged around 17,000 positions in the public sector workforce could be cut under spending plans unveiled last week.

Public services such as early years learning, universities, courts, police and fire and rescue services will see their budgets frozen for the next five years to increase spending elsewhere.

Wednesday’s debate will see the Tories highlighting costly issues such as the ferries scandal, Rangers prosecutions and the continued state ownership of Prestwick Airport.

The party will also criticise the Scottish Government for earmarking £20 million for a second independence referendum, which First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said will be held before the end of 2023.

Liz Smith, finance spokesperson for the Scottish Conservatives, said: “The responsibility for this shocking hole in the public finances is the SNP’s, and its alone.

“As usual, ministers will try to blame Westminster, but the reality is they have just received the biggest block grant ever from the UK Government.

“The SNP has squandered a fortune on failed public spending initiatives – most notably the ferries fiasco – and now the Scottish people are set to pay for that economic incompetence.

“The savage £1 billion cut to public services means real-terms spending reductions for the entire justice system, early-years learning and universities and even to NHS and social care – along with a predicted loss of 17,000 public sector jobs.

“That will act as a hammer blow to our essential services, as well as being personally devastating for those who lose their jobs.

“Scotland is already the highest taxed part of the UK and, with the SNP freezing income tax thresholds, around a quarter of a million extra workers will be dragged into the higher rate band in the coming years.

“What will anger them further is that the SNP has still found £20 million to fritter on pushing for another divisive independence referendum that the majority of Scots don’t want.”

