UK growth downgraded by OECD with stagnation expected next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK growth downgraded by OECD with stagnation expected next year

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 11.16am
UK inflation will peak at more than 10% later this year, the OECD said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
UK inflation will peak at more than 10% later this year, the OECD said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The UK’s economy will grow more slowly than first thought in 2022, and grind to a halt next year, experts have warned.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said global growth is slowing due to the war in Ukraine.

The international organisation projected that UK GDP (gross domestic product) will grow by 3.64% this year. In December it had forecast 4.75% growth.

Shortages of workers and supplies, alongside high energy prices, will push inflation to peak at more than 10% this year. It will decline to 4.7% by the end of next year.

But because workers are in short supply, unemployment will remain low, the experts said.

It comes alongside a global slowdown due which is in large part due to the war in Ukraine.

Global growth has been downgraded from 4.46% to 3.02%, the OECD said. Only Argentina and Australia saw their growth projections upgraded.

“The world is paying a heavy price for Russia’s war in Ukraine. It is a humanitarian disaster, killing thousands and forcing millions from their homes,” the organisation said.

“The war has also triggered a cost-of-living crisis, affecting people worldwide.

“When coupled with China’s zero-Covid policy, the war has set the global economy on a course of slower growth and rising inflation – a situation not seen since the 1970s.

“Rising inflation, largely driven by steep increases in the price of energy and food, is causing hardship for low-income people and raising serious food security risks in the world’s poorest economies.”

The warning came shortly after the World Bank said that some countries in Europe and Africa will face major recessions due to the war.

It said growth is likely to be subdued throughout the decade because investment is weak around the world.

The OECD said that, while the UK has limited direct financial and trade links to Russia and Ukraine, it will still be affected by higher energy prices.

As a result, household incomes are declining in real terms.

This will mean that people start consuming less than they have in the past, the OECD said, which will cause GDP growth to stagnate next year.

“Household savings will decline to below pre-pandemic levels, with some households taking on more debt to keep up with the rising cost of living,” it said.

In turn, reduced demand will mean that the need for workers eases and unemployment will gradually increase to 4.5% by the end of next year.

In addition, the OECD said the UK should accelerate its progress on cutting carbon emissions, which will also increase its energy security.

“Policies in place are not yet sufficient to deliver the net-zero target,” it said.

“The Government can stimulate the necessary investment by being clearer about its approach to the transition to a net-zero economy and developing an economy-wide plan with concrete deadlines, policies and priorities in line with a target-consistent emission pricing trajectory.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier