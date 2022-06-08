Javid pledges to bring NHS leadership ‘into 21st century’ after damning report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Javid pledges to bring NHS leadership ‘into 21st century’ after damning report

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 2.18pm Updated: June 8 2022, 2.22pm
Health Secretary Sajid Javid (James Manning/PA)
Sajid Javid has pledged to bring health leadership “into the 21st century” after a damning report found discrimination and bullying “has almost become normalised” in parts of the NHS.

The Health Secretary told MPs: “We must do everything we can in our power to share and promote brilliant, innovative management and to act firmly where standards do fall short.

“This means culture change from the top of the system to the front line.”

It comes as a new report headed by the senior former military officer General Sir Gordon Messenger – commissioned by the Government – concluded there was an “institutional inadequacy” in the way leadership and management in the sector was trained, developed and valued.

In his study, Sir Gordon said collaboration in the NHS is “not always encouraged or rewarded in a system which still relies heavily on siloed personal and organisational accountability”.

He said staff were under “very public external and internal pressures” which “combine to generate stress in the workplace”.

NHS staff and managers face “constant demands from above, including from politicians” which creates an instinct to “look upwards to furnish the needs of the hierarchy rather than downwards to the needs” of patients and those using social care services.

The report added: “These pressures inevitably have an impact on behaviours in the workplace, and we have encountered too many reports to ignore of poor behavioural cultures and incidences of discrimination, bullying, blame cultures and responsibility avoidance.

“We experienced very little dissent on this characterisation; indeed, most have encouraged us to call it out for what it is.”

Sir Gordon said such behaviours must not be tolerated as “they directly affect the care of the service user as well as the staff”.

He said the NHS was under such pressure that often there was an “instinct to prioritise the needs of the system and its hierarchy over a focus on the better patient and public health outcomes”.

General Sir Gordon Messenger
General Sir Gordon Messenger said the recommendations can transform health and social care management (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

This also feeds “a sense of futility and helplessness in the workforce because individuals perceive they lack the tools or ability to rectify what they know is wrong”.

The report comes as the NHS is under pressure to ensure that a £12 billion-a-year cash injection to deal with the backlog that has built up during the Covid pandemic is spent efficiently.

Among the report’s recommendations – which have been accepted by Mr Javid in full – are action to improve equality, diversity and inclusion, the development of consistent management standards through accredited training, and clear routes to progression and promotion to ensure a “strong pipeline of future talent”.

It also calls for support and incentives for the best leaders and managers to take on the most difficult roles so they are seen as “the best jobs rather than the most feared jobs”.

Sir Gordon, a former vice chief of the defence staff who led the Royal Marines in the invasion of Iraq, said he believed the recommendations could transform leadership in the sector.

“A well-led, motivated, valued, collaborative, inclusive, resilient workforce is the key to better patient and public health outcomes, and must be a priority,” he said.

“This must be the goal and I believe our recommendations have the potential to transform health and social care leadership and management to that end.”

The findings were welcomed by the interim chief executive of NHS Providers, Saffron Cordery, who said the review had identified a “window of opportunity” for change.

