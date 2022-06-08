Fuel retailers failing to pass on duty cut could be named as pump prices soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fuel retailers failing to pass on duty cut could be named as pump prices soar

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 3.24pm
Fuel retailers falling to pass on the fuel duty cut could be named and shamed after the largest the largest daily jump in petrol prices for 17 years, Downing Street indicated (Danny Lawson/PA)
Fuel retailers failing to pass on the fuel duty cut could be named and shamed after the largest daily jump in petrol prices for 17 years, Downing Street has indicated.

There is continued concern in Government that the 5p cut implemented by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in March is still not being reflected in pump prices at all filling stations.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We are continuing to look at all possible options. Transparency may have an important role to play.

“It is important the public understand what actions each of the fuel retailers are taking and so we are considering what further options we can take in this area.”

Data firm Experian Catalist said the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Tuesday reached a record 180.7p.

The 2.2p increase from Monday was the largest daily jump in 17 years, according to the RAC.

A further rise of just 1.2p will take the average cost of a full tank for a 55-litre family car to more than £100 for the first time.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has the power to launch an investigation into whether the duty cut has been passed on.

“We know that there has been variation in that and we do want to see it passed on at all petrol stations. We are not confident that that is happening across the board,” the spokesman said.

“The CMA have said that if they find evidence that the cut is not being passed on that would mean competition is not working and they could launch a formal investigation. Obviously we would wholeheartedly support them.”

The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents independent filling stations, declined to respond to the remarks when approached by the PA news agency.

Some forecourts are already selling petrol above £2 per litre.

Fuel prices
Fuel prices have already hit more than £2 a litre at a BP garage on the A1, Tyne and Wear (PA)

Price comparison website PetrolPrices said the most expensive price being charged is 202.9p per litre at BP sites on the A1(M) near Sunderland, Tyne and Wear; the A1(M) near Wetherby, West Yorkshire; the M4 near Chippenham, Wiltshire; and the M6 near Burton-in-Kendal, Cumbria.

The most expensive forecourts on local roads are selling petrol at up to 196.9p per litre in Glasgow and near Stafford, Staffordshire.

Average diesel prices are also at a record high.

They hit 186.6p on Tuesday, up 1.4p from Monday.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “A full tank of unleaded has now shot up to £99.40, moving us ever closer to the milestone £100 petrol fill-up – an unfortunate landmark we may reach as soon as today.

“Asda hiked its average petrol price nearly 5p a litre in a single day, which is unheard of.

“These are unprecedented times in terms of the accelerating cost of forecourt fuel.”

He added that “we are still some way from the peak” as it will take several days for an unexpected fall in wholesale costs on Tuesday to be reflected in pump prices.

AA spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Yesterday’s more than 2p-a-litre leap in average UK petrol prices is a huge shock, and fuels concern that speculation of a £2 litre just gives the fuel trade licence to pile on extra cost and misery.

“The Government needs to act fast to rein in these excesses.

“The example of fuel price transparency in Northern Ireland, where petrol and diesel two days ago averaged 6p a litre cheaper than the UK average, shows a way forward that will revive competition and can be implemented in a matter of weeks.”

The Consumer Council of Northern Ireland monitors the country’s fuel prices.

