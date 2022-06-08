Tories call for financial scrutiny amid claims of ‘wasteful’ Government spending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tories call for financial scrutiny amid claims of ‘wasteful’ Government spending

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 5.00pm
The Scottish Conservatives urged the Scottish Government to introduce a new scrutiny procedure on public finance spending (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Conservatives urged the Scottish Government to introduce a new scrutiny procedure on public finance spending (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government has urged the introduction of a new financial scrutiny procedure amid claims of “wasteful” spending and “savage” cuts to the public sector.

The Scottish Conservatives led a parliamentary debate on Wednesday to scrutinise the Scottish Government’s spending review, which could see tens of thousands of public sector jobs cut.

It follows Finance Secretary Kate Forbes’ spending review last week where she admitted “difficult decisions” would need to be taken.

But Liz Smith, the Tories’ finance spokeswoman, said the government’s mismanagement of public money was the reason why public services such as early years learning, police and the fire and rescue service will see their budget frozen over the next five years.

She said: “I’m sure the public will find it very difficult indeed to understand why on earth such substantial real terms cuts to our police, who are on the front line of keeping our communities safe, to local government services, to trade and enterprise, to tourism and our universities.”

“And this is exactly the same public who will see the profligacy of the SNP Government wasting vast sums of money on ferries that don’t sail, BiFab, Prestwick Airport, the malicious Rangers prosecution, the list goes on.

“And of course, there is the £20 million preparing for a second independence referendum.”

The “waste of public money”, she said, could have been used to cover vital public services.

In response, Ms Forbes said only the UK Government has the “macro economic levers” to fully address the cost-of-living crisis.

She said: “They have spectacularly failed to manage our economy in a way that works for businesses and works for households.”

And in the midst of rising costs and rising energy prices, she said the Westminster Government was doing an “absolutely appalling job running the economy”.

She said: “The piecemeal package that (the Chancellor) announced makes it highly likely that more support will be needed later when energy prices rise significantly in the autumn.”

Kate Forbes comments
Kate Forbes came under fire from opposition MSPs following last week’s spending review (Jane Barlow/PA)

Meanwhile, she said the Scottish Government was “doing all that we can” to help with the cost-of-living crisis by prioritising issues such as child poverty and the climate crisis.

She said: “I strongly believe that the priorities that we have set out as part of this resource spending review are the priorities for the people of Scotland.”

Labour MSP Paul Sweeney accused Ms Forbes of “burying your head in the sand” by choosing to deflect the issues on to the UK Government.

He said: “Rather than address the failures that you have presided over, the Scottish Government have done the usual.

“Pointing the finger at Whitehall, highlighting the failings of the Tories – rightly in that case – but it also attempts to distract from the myriad of failings that they themselves as a government have presided over.”

He described the proposed cuts to public sector jobs as the “most scathing” consequence of the spending review.

Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the Government’s “fiscal incompetence is plain for all to see”, adding that it “has its priorities all wrong”.

