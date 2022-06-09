Bid for creation of green freeport on River Clyde to be launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bid for creation of green freeport on River Clyde to be launched

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 6.02am
A partnership is finalising plans to launch a multimillion-pound bid for the creation of a green freeport on the River Clyde (Jane Barlow/PA)
Plans are being finalised to launch a multimillion-pound bid for the creation of a green freeport on the River Clyde.

The Clyde Green Freeport project is being prepared by a partnership consisting of Glasgow Airport, Clydeport, Mossend International Railfreight Park in North Lanarkshire and the Glasgow City Region councils.

Businesses operating within the economic areas – large zones within a boundary which include an airport, sea or rail – could benefit from tax breaks or other incentives.

A freeport in Glasgow, the partnership says, would allow for the maximisation of the area’s transport network and facilities at Glasgow Airport, the freight interchange at Mossend, and four deep-water ports on the River Clyde.

Glasgow Airport sign
Glasgow Airport is part of the group behind the bid (Jane Barlow/PA)

It is hoped the initiative would attract major new investment to the region, developing opportunities for global trade, accelerating net-zero objectives and creating tens of thousands of jobs.

The bid also argues that the zone would help make “significant progress” towards decarbonising transport infrastructure in the area.

Kevin Rush, senior responsible officer for the Clyde Green Freeport bid and director of regional economic growth for the Glasgow City Region, said: “As Scotland’s economic powerhouse, Glasgow City Region is uniquely positioned to create a highly successful green freeport to put the country at the forefront of global trade and decarbonisation.

“We have everything necessary to make a successful bid – unrivalled connectivity across the UK and beyond, one of the most educated populations in the UK, a GVA (gross value added) of £47.3 billion and 33% of Scotland’s GDP, three world-class innovation districts, home to internationally acclaimed universities and research institutes, and renowned business expertise across key sectors of aerospace, advanced engineering, manufacturing, maritime and medical.”

He went on: “Glasgow City Region is at the heart of the Scottish economy, providing almost 30% of the country’s business base and 34% of its jobs.

“As well as the enormous economic boost and competitive advantage a successful bid would bring to Glasgow City Region, it would also support enterprise, regeneration and trade across the rest of Scotland and the UK.”

James McSporran, port director at Clydeport, said: “Clydeport has been a mainstay of supporting industry by importing and exporting goods growing to one million tonnes of cargo from its KGV facility to 60,000 containers moving through Greenock.

“It remains a significant player in the development of the Clyde industrial growth and is central to the Clyde Green Freeport bid initiative, providing not only the means to service the local markets but to allow a global reach through in-house connectivity to other UK ports such as Liverpool and Medway.”

Andrew Stirling, of Peter D Stirling Ltd and Mossend International Railfreight Park director, said: “Along with our partners, we’re in a very good position at Mossend to deliver this bid with our existing electric rail infrastructure and plans for our all electric rail freight terminal and freight park, all to be operated using alternative energies that put Scotland at the forefront in the UK for championing zero-carbon rail freight.”

Glasgow Airport operations director Ronald Leitch said: “We are excited to be part of the Clyde Green Freeport bid.

“As the industrial powerhouse of Scotland, the Glasgow City Region is the natural home for a freeport which will stimulate jobs, increase trade, attract new companies and make it easier for existing ones to export their goods and services.”

