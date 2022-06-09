Jeremy Hunt condemns Government decision to allow gas drilling in rural Surrey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jeremy Hunt condemns Government decision to allow gas drilling in rural Surrey

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 12.26pm Updated: June 9 2022, 3.56pm
Jeremy Hunt has condemned the decision (Parliament TV/PA)
Jeremy Hunt has condemned the decision (Parliament TV/PA)

The Government has given permission for gas drilling to start in rural Surrey despite strong opposition from the local Conservative council and former minister Jeremy Hunt.

Housing minister Stuart Andrew has approved plans for UK Oil and Gas to explore a site in Dunsfold, which is part of the South West Surrey constituency represented by Mr Hunt, for three years.

Writing on Twitter on Thursday, Mr Hunt blasted the decision as “bitterly disappointing and wrong both economically and environmentally”.

In a letter to Housing Secretary Michael Gove, he said the project has been strongly opposed by Surrey County Council and “the entire local community”.

He accused the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) of “ignoring the strength of local opinion”, causing “enormous anger and disappointment across all political parties” while also damaging the Government’s own commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions.

Mr Hunt wrote: “In short, it will create enormous disruption and environmental damage for little if any economic benefit.”

The DLUHC has said the approval for gas exploration was given by Mr Andrew on behalf of the Housing Secretary because of the proximity of Mr Gove’s Surrey Heath constituency to the area.

Surrey County Council said its planning committee refused permission for the proposal in December 2019, but following a public inquiry in 2021, planning inspectors recommended that an appeal against this decision should be allowed.

The council said it is “disappointed” that the plans will be going ahead.

A spokesperson said: “The Secretary of State has allowed the appeal and granted planning permission for the construction, operation and decommissioning of a well site for the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons, for a temporary period of three years at land south of Dunsfold Road and East of High Loxley Road, Dunsfold.

“The council is disappointed that the committee’s refusal was not upheld.”

Stephen Sanderson, chief executive of UK Oil and Gas, said: “We welcome this decision and its backing for Loxley’s gas as a secure, sustainable energy source with a far lower pre-combustion carbon footprint than imports.

“Backing UK domestic gas makes strategic, economic and environmental good sense. We look forward to moving the Loxley project forwards and to working constructively with the local community.”

