Nicola Sturgeon condemns ‘utterly unacceptable’ anti-abortion protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Nicola Sturgeon condemns ‘utterly unacceptable’ anti-abortion protests

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 1.56pm
Nicola Sturgeon condemned anti-abortion protests outside facilities such as Glasgow’s Sandyford clinic as ‘utterly unacceptable’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon condemned anti-abortion protests outside facilities such as Glasgow’s Sandyford clinic as ‘utterly unacceptable’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Anti-abortion campaigners staging protests outside sexual health clinics should “leave women alone”, Nicola Sturgeon said, as she branded the demonstrations “completely and utterly unacceptable”.

The First Minister was pressed on the issue in the wake of concern from some politicians and women’s rights campaigners over protests outside Glasgow’s Sandyford clinic.

Demonstrators there are said to have been using a loudspeaker, leaving patients inside the centre, which provides a variety of services, “distressed”.

With the First Minister having already said she “strongly” supports the creation of buffer zones outside clinics where abortions are carried out, Labour’s Carol Mochan asked Ms Sturgeon what action will be taken.

Ms Sturgeon said a summit on the issue – which she will convene personally – will take place later this month.

The First Minister also pledged to write to councils, offering them support if they wish to bring in by-laws to outlaw demonstrations near clinics.

She added that, while she wants nationwide legislation to be introduced to prevent protests close to clinics, there are “complexities”.

The UK Supreme Court is due to consider legislation on the issue which was passed in Northern Ireland, with Ms Sturgeon saying this could have an impact on what could be done in Scotland.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, she said: “There are legal complexities and it doesn’t help anybody for me to pretend there aren’t – these are complexities that local authorities and indeed national government want to work through.

“My preference is we would be able to legislate nationally in order that there is a consistency of approach in this.

“We know though there is forthcoming Supreme Court case sparked by legislation in Northern Ireland which will undoubtedly have an impact on the legal framework here.

“But I am very clear on what I want to do, and in the meantime I do want to work with local authorities to see what more can be done to protect women accessing sexual health services including abortion services.”

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs: “I find what is happening outside hospitals and outside the Sandyford completely and utterly unacceptable, and let me make that clear.

“The summit I have committed to convening will happen this month. That will bring together a range of interests here, including local authorities, including the police.”

“Let me just repeat my commitment to find solutions here and to find those solutions as quickly as possible.”

She also appealed again for anti-abortion campaigners to demonstrate outside the Scottish Parliament, instead of outside clinics.

She said “those who want to protest against abortion” should “come and do it outside this Parliament where the laws are made and leave women alone and stop trying to intimidate them”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier