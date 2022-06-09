Nicola Sturgeon ‘sympathetic’ to calls on councils to write off school meal debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Sturgeon ‘sympathetic’ to calls on councils to write off school meal debt

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 2.38pm
Nicola Sturgeon said she is ‘very sympathetic’ to calls for councils to write off school meal debts (Chris Radburn/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon said she is "very sympathetic" to calls for councils to write off more than £1 million owed to them by families for school meals.

Nicola Sturgeon said she is “very sympathetic” to calls for councils to write off more than £1 million owed to them by families for school meals.

The First Minister said she is “deeply uncomfortable” with the idea of hard-up parents being pursued for outstanding cash.

While she added that councils “usually do write off school meal debt”, Ms Sturgeon revealed that she has now asked Scottish Government officials to start discussions on the issue with local authority leaders at Cosla.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked officials to talk to council leaders about school meals debt (Jane Barlow/PA)

She was pressed on the issue during First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood in the wake of a report by children’s charity Aberlour which found that while youngsters in P1 to P5 are eligible for free school meals, families of pupils in P6 and P7 owe £1,032,500.

Scottish Green education spokesman Ross Greer said in March that the cost-of-living crisis means it is “the right time to write off all outstanding school meal debt”.

Now SNP backbencher Stephanie Callaghan has raised the issue with the First Minister and insisted “local authorities should write off this debt”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Households right across the country are facing a Tory-exacerbated cost-of-living crisis, which is pushing up food prices, and we know that those on the lowest incomes are hardest hit.

“So I am deeply uncomfortable, as any decent person should be, with families being pursued for debt for school meals, especially in the economic climate that exists right now.

“I am very sympathetic for calls for this debt to be written off, and part of what I have asked officials to do is to look at that.”

The First Minister continued: “It should be said local authorities usually do write off school meal debt for families, but I have asked Scottish Government officials to talk with Cosla about what more can be done.”

She added: “Local authorities also have flexibility to offer free school meals to families who don’t meet eligibility criteria but who are experiencing financial hardship, and I would encourage anyone who thinks they have become eligible for free school meals to apply as soon as possible.”

