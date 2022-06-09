UK’s tax burden: What do the figures show?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK's tax burden: What do the figures show?

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 4.00pm
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would “much rather” see the overall UK tax burden come down “sooner than later” – but forecasts suggest it will carry on rising for some years.

The total tax burden in the UK in 2020/21 – the amount of taxes collected by the Government both directly and indirectly – stood at the equivalent of 33.1% of GDP (gross domestic product, or the total value of the economy).

This is estimated to have climbed to 34.4% in 2021/22, according to forecasts published in March by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

The burden is projected to rise further, reaching 35.5% in 2022/23 and 36.2% in 2023/24, before climbing again to 36.3% by 2025/26.

This would be the highest level since the late 1940s, during the post-war Labour government of Clement Attlee.

(PA Graphics)

The rise in the tax burden will be driven by a number of factors, the OBR said.

These include:

– Corporation tax rate rises, including the cancelling of the rate cut from 19% to 17% announced in the March 2020 Budget, and the rate increase to 25% from April 2023, announced in the March 2021 Budget.

– The income tax personal allowance and higher rate threshold freezes announced in the March 2021 Budget, which mean more income will be subject to tax and a greater proportion of it taxed at the higher rate.

– The health and social care levy announced in September 2021, which will be formally introduced from April 2023.

The OBR’s forecasts have been adjusted to reflect the two tax cuts in personal income announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in his spring statement: a cut in the basic rate of income tax from 20% to 19% by May 2024, and raising the threshold at which people start paying national insurance from July 2022.

Had Mr Sunak not announced these tax cuts, it is likely the overall tax burden would have been projected to rise even higher.

During the Conservative governments of 1979-97 the tax burden peaked at 34.1%, while during the Labour governments of 1997-2010 it peaked at 33.6%.

