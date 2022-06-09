Foreign nationals to be allowed to stand in Scottish local elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Foreign nationals to be allowed to stand in Scottish local elections

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 5.36pm
The legislation will see nationals of Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal and Spain allowed to stand as candidates in Scottish local government elections (Rui Vieira/PA)
The legislation will see nationals of Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal and Spain allowed to stand as candidates in Scottish local government elections (Rui Vieira/PA)

Foreign nationals will be allowed to stand as candidates in local government elections in Scotland after MSPs gave their backing to “important” new legislation.

The Scottish Local Government Elections (Candidacy Rights of Foreign Nationals) Bill was passed unanimously in Holyrood on Thursday.

The Bill allows all nationals of Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal and Spain to stand in council elections, with ministers being granted power to add to the list of countries with the arrangement using regulations.

A new country can only be added to the list by ministers if it is entering into a treaty with the UK.

The four countries granted the allowance so far have entered into treaties with the UK allowing their nationals to stand as candidates, with the new legislation putting this into law.

The passing of the Bill means it is enough for individuals from the countries involved to have any type of leave to remain in the UK as criteria for standing.

However, Scottish ministers will have the power to remove a country from the list if it stops being party to a treaty with the UK.

SNP MSP George Adam called the Bill “an important part of our continuing conversation on candidacy rights and the question of who should be empowered to stand in our elections”.

Stephen Kerr, from the Scottish Conservatives, said he was “delighted” that the UK is “forging these treaty relationships” with the countries involved, adding: “I hope there will be many more such treaties.”

“I think it’s important that the wider world, and the citizens of the wider world, play an important part in the life of our country,” the Central Scotland MSP said.

Labour MSP Neil Bibby said it is “some small comfort” to the citizens of countries currently on the list that they can participate in democratic processes in Scotland after “the disastrous loss of rights inflicted on them” following Brexit.

